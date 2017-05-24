 
North American Chimney Offers 100% Money-Back Guarantee on All Chimney Work

North American Chimney offers each of its clients a 100% money-back guarantee on any chimney work they perform to provide unsurpassed peace of mind.
 
BAY SHORE, N.Y. - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- North American Chimney is one of the Northeast's premiere providers of chimney and gutter services. With a 100% money-back guarantee on any chimney work they provide for their clients, they have also become one of the most trusted.

North American Chimney has five locations throughout the Northeast and serves the states of Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island. The chimney business is certainly a competitive one, but North American Chimney works hard to be the very best. The company takes so much pride in its work, and it is so sure that its clients will be satisfied with every service they perform – whether that involves a basic chimney repair or a complete reworking of the masonry – that they back their work with a 100% money-back guarantee.

North American Chimney provides a number of valuable chimney services, which range from traditional chimney sweeping (cleaning) and inspection to installations, repairs, masonry repairs, and even animal removal. They offer competitive prices, and all the work is performed by certified, knowledgeable, and experienced employees who have been thoroughly screened prior to employment.

These days, when consumers hire companies to perform in-home services, they want to hire companies they can trust. North American Chimney is that company, and they have been for many years. Consumers in need of chimney services can visit the website to learn more or schedule an appointment (http://nachimney.com/schedule-appointment/).

