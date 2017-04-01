News By Tag
The Beatitudes Project Shines Spotlight On Refugees
Beatitudes Album Features New York Times Lauded Syrian Refugee's Daughter, Audrey Assad; Words From The Hill Book Highlights Syrian Immigrant Story; June 20 Is United Nations' World Refugee Day
RIAA Certified Gold-selling, GRAMMY-nominated and Dove Award-winning guitarist, songwriter and author Stu Garrard (Stu G) is joined by Syrian refugee's daughter, singer / songwriter Audrey Assad (http://www.audreyassad.com/)
The New York Times says that Assad "writes the sort of emotionally drenched music that helps people who are in crisis." As the daughter of a Syrian refugee, that label rings especially true for Assad on "I Will Be Your Home," which was inspired by families like Al Zoubi's that are escaping across borders, fleeing bombs and bullets that have devastated their homes and country.
"I have been increasingly getting into advocacy work and activism on behalf of refugees, especially Syrian refugees," shares Assad. "The world is in the greatest refugee and migrant crisis that it has ever been in in history, that we know of."
The United Nations (http://www.unhcr.org/
Like on the Beatitudes album, Garrard highlights the plight of Syrians in The Beatitudes Project book, Words From The Hill (An Invitation to the Unexpected),available now from NavPress. In chapter three of the book, "Meek: When Presence Is Ignored," he authors Fady Al-Hagal's story of being an immigrant to the US from Syria. Al-Hagal is now a World Relief (http://worldreliefnashville.org/)
"All this family wanted was to escape violence and get on with their lives, and they are some of the 'lucky' ones, grateful that, even despite the wariness of their neighbors and potential racist backlash, they have found America to be a place of hope and opportunity, a place to build a future," writes Garrard in his book referencing Al-Hagal's story.
Two additional songs on the Beatitudes album inspired by these stories of the meek are "Heaven Is Around Us (https://www.facebook.com/
In addition to the meek, The Beatitudes Project reveals a wide world of connected stories: real people from all faiths and walks of life who embody mercy, poverty, the hungry and thirsty, the mourners, the peacemakers and the pure in heart—as seen, heard and experienced through a 21st century lens. Along with the album and book, an upcoming documentary film, View From the Hill (https://www.youtube.com/
"These upside-down Jesus announcements on a hillside by the Sea of Galilee in Matthew 5 (https://www.biblegateway.com/
Besides Garrard, Assad, McMillan, Al Zoubi and Bass, featured on the Beatitudes album are Amy Grant ("Morning Light (https://www.facebook.com/
For all the latest news and information regarding The Beatitudes Project, go to www.thebeatitudesproject.com, Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
About Stugiology Music:
Stugiology Music is a record label formed by Stu Garrard, who is perhaps best-known as the guitarist / songwriter for Delirious?. He is also a founding member of One Sonic Society (although no longer with the band) and recorded and released his first solo project in 2013, Of Burdens, Birds, and Stars. When not touring with Michael W. Smith or adding his sonic paint to Casting Crowns, Chris Tomlin, Matt Redman, Meredith Andrews, All Sons & Daughters, Amy Grant and many others' recordings, Garrard is writing, recording, speaking, leading worship and working with JHS (https://www.jhspedals.com/)
About The Fuel Music:
Established in 2008, The Fuel Music & Management Co., LLC, is a leading artist management and artist solutions company that independently distributes music internationally. Based in Tennessee, the Fuel team brings nearly 70 years of combined music industry experience in record label operations, major label distribution and marketing, and artist management for artists ranging from upstart bands to GRAMMY Award nominated, multi-platinum artists. More information on the company can be found at www.thefuelmusic.com.
