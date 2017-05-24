Dunlopillo Mattresses Now Resting At 'AndSoToBed'

Contact

-- And So To Bed welcomes the innovative and unique, Dunlopillo mattresses to its stores. This collection of pure, natural latex mattresses are timeless classics with a renowned reputation for comfort.Expertly engineered to deliver a seamless sleep experience, these mattresses have more than 85 years of research put into them. The Dunlopillo latex foam was invented in 1929 and is made from the rubber tree (right). This high performance product was first used to pad seats in public trams, trains and even Spitfire planes.Now, Dunlopillo is the authority and leading manufacturer of latex mattresses. The expertly engineered mattress surface contours the body, whilst the deeper comfort core delivers holistic levels of inspired luxury. Utilising their natural resilience, they hold their shape and remain durable for years to come, giving long lasting performance.Designed to make life easier, Dunlopillo mattresses do not require turning. They are resilient, responsive and completely noise free, helping to provide a revitalising, undisturbed and natural sleep.Softer comfort zones cushion your shoulders, hips and heels, whilst firmer support zones provide perfect balance to allow your spine to be correctly aligned in whichever position you sleep in.Latex's open cell structure is made up of millions of interconnecting microscopic air bubbles, not only ensuring a very supportive mattress; this also promotes constant air circulation. Natural movement during the night helps ventilate the mattress and keeps the bed at a constant and comfortable temperature.Natural latex has anti-allergenic, anti-bacterial and anti-microbial properties. The innovative Dunlop manufacturing process ensures that all these characteristics are embodied in our distinctive Dunlopillo latex.------------------About And So To Bed: Founded over 40 years ago, And So To Bed is an inherently British brand that has honed its skills to become the UK's leading specialist in this field. The level of detail and quality of finish that have become synonymous with an And So To Bed piece are overseen by And So To Bed's design team and experienced artisans.Each And So To Bed piece is made by hand and finished by artisans devoted to their craft. Veneers are applied with precision and hand carvings are painstakingly produced to ensure the highest possible standards. As well as its core collections, And So To Bed offer a tailor made service that enables you to personalise your bed to perfection.