Veteran to Receive Keys to Brand New, Mortgage-Free Home

 
 
WAUKESHA, Wis. - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- On Saturday, June 10th, the Milwaukee area is joining representatives from local builder, Belman Homes, and representatives from the national nonprofit organization, Operation FINALLY HOME, as they dedicate a home built for injured U.S. Army Specialist Philip Olson. The family will be given the keys to their home that has been built over the last year with the help and donations of many Southeast Wisconsin Suppliers and Trade Contractors.

The Operation FINALLY HOME team in Wisconsin surprised the Olson family at Summerfest on July 7th, 2016.

"We are so blessed to continue the journey of Operation FINALLY HOME in Wisconsin and welcome home Army Specialist Philip Olson and his family. We can't thank the Olson Family enough for their service to our country and we are beyond excited to turn the keys to their new home over to them.

The response to this project in our hometown of Waukesha has been phenomenal. This would not be possible without all the hard work from the building community and the generosity from the citizens of Waukesha County. We are so grateful to everyone who joined in our vision to help this amazing cause." -David Belman, President of Belman Homes, Inc.

WHEN: Saturday June 10th, 11:00 a.m.

WHERE: 512 Dunbar Avenue, City of Waukesha

WHY: To honor an American hero and give him and his family the keys to their brand new, mortgage-free home!

WHO: U.S. Army Specialist Philip Olson:Philip was an army specialist for 4 years and 10 months as an infantryman and a gunner. He has lost several soldiers, including his Captain. Philip was awarded numerous accommodations such as: Good Conduct Medal, Achievement Medals, Army Commendations, NATO Medals, and many more. He served two tours of duties in Afghanistan. Philip was shot three times during a firefight and was ejected from a vehicle from an IED Blast resulting in Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), PTSD, and leg and spine issues.

He is currently a student working towards a degree in Mechanical Design. His wife, Chenoah, is a student at Colorado University studying for a business degree and is on the President's list with a 3.8 GPA. She will be transferring to UW to get a graduate degree in economics.

They have an 8-year-old son named Jonah. They are a young, well-grounded family with a strong work ethic and Philip's service, achievements, and injuries make him an excellent recipient for an Operation FINALLY HOME house, as he will be able to continue with his education without worrying about a home.

·         Representatives from Operation FINALLY HOME

·         Representatives from Belman Homes

·         Representatives from many sponsor organizations and the task force

About Operation FINALLY HOME:

Operation FINALLY HOME was established in 2005 as a nonpartisan/nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. In 2015 Operation FINALLY HOME is celebrating 10 years of providing custom-built, mortgage-free homes to America's military heroes and the widows of the fallen who have sacrificed so much to defend our freedom and values. Operation FINALLY HOME partners with corporate sponsors, builder associations, builders, developers, individual contributors, and volunteers to help America's military heroes and their families transition to the home front by addressing one of their most pressing needs—a home to call their own. To find out more, visit OperationFinallyHome.org.

About Belman Homes:

Belman Homes vision is "Creating the ultimate building experience, one customer at a time."® Lead by industry leader and second-generation homebuilder, David Belman, their commitment to this vision has led them to win major North American Awards for "Best Young Entrepreneur" and "Best Company Culture" in addition to many other accolades in recent years. Located in Waukesha this custom homebuilder, REALTOR®, and land developer takes pride in their hand-finished stick-built homes using their loyal team of craftsmen for over 35 years. For more information, please contact Belman Homes at (262) 544-4648 or visit: www.belmanhomes.com

Click to Share