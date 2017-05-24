News By Tag
Veteran to Receive Keys to Brand New, Mortgage-Free Home
The Operation FINALLY HOME team in Wisconsin surprised the Olson family at Summerfest on July 7th, 2016.
"We are so blessed to continue the journey of Operation FINALLY HOME in Wisconsin and welcome home Army Specialist Philip Olson and his family. We can't thank the Olson Family enough for their service to our country and we are beyond excited to turn the keys to their new home over to them.
The response to this project in our hometown of Waukesha has been phenomenal. This would not be possible without all the hard work from the building community and the generosity from the citizens of Waukesha County. We are so grateful to everyone who joined in our vision to help this amazing cause." -David Belman, President of Belman Homes, Inc.
WHEN: Saturday June 10th, 11:00 a.m.
WHERE: 512 Dunbar Avenue, City of Waukesha
WHY: To honor an American hero and give him and his family the keys to their brand new, mortgage-free home!
WHO: U.S. Army Specialist Philip Olson:Philip was an army specialist for 4 years and 10 months as an infantryman and a gunner. He has lost several soldiers, including his Captain. Philip was awarded numerous accommodations such as: Good Conduct Medal, Achievement Medals, Army Commendations, NATO Medals, and many more. He served two tours of duties in Afghanistan. Philip was shot three times during a firefight and was ejected from a vehicle from an IED Blast resulting in Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), PTSD, and leg and spine issues.
He is currently a student working towards a degree in Mechanical Design. His wife, Chenoah, is a student at Colorado University studying for a business degree and is on the President's list with a 3.8 GPA. She will be transferring to UW to get a graduate degree in economics.
They have an 8-year-old son named Jonah. They are a young, well-grounded family with a strong work ethic and Philip's service, achievements, and injuries make him an excellent recipient for an Operation FINALLY HOME house, as he will be able to continue with his education without worrying about a home.
· Representatives from Operation FINALLY HOME
· Representatives from Belman Homes
· Representatives from many sponsor organizations and the task force
About Operation FINALLY HOME:
Operation FINALLY HOME was established in 2005 as a nonpartisan/
About Belman Homes:
Belman Homes vision is "Creating the ultimate building experience, one customer at a time."® Lead by industry leader and second-generation homebuilder, David Belman, their commitment to this vision has led them to win major North American Awards for "Best Young Entrepreneur"
