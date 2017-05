Treu Group Real Estate featured in this month's Florida Realtor Magazine!

Lisa Treu, and her daughter, Ashley, are featured on the cover of Florida Realtor Magazine's latest edition. Inside, there's a full page article about Treu Group's charity outreach programs and tips on how to get involved with your community.

Treu Group Real Estate on Florida Realtor Magazine June 2017 Cover

***@treugroup.com

-- Treu Group Real Estate is featured in the latest edition of Florida Realtor Magazine. Lisa and Ashley Treu are featured on the cover, and inside is a full page write up on what Treu Group Real Estate does to give back to our local community. Treu Group Real Estate hosts an annual "Santa's Helper" event in which 50 underprivileged children are given an unforgettable holiday with gift cards, shopping buddies, and a toy-shopping spree.In addition to Treu Group's "Santa's Helper," the real estate agency hosts quarterly programs including clothing, food, and even diaper drives. All of these programs are held in conjunction with local charities who help Treu Group give to those in the most need.At Treu Group Real Estate, giving back to our local community is just as important as generating business. The Treu Group also regularly donates to a national nonprofit charity.This article in Florida Realtor Magazine also gives tips on how to get your team involved in the community, and includes ideas on how to best give back and how to find the right charity for your team.To read Treu Group Real Estate's full article in this month's edition of Florida Realtor Magazine, please follow this link: http://www.everypalmbeachcountylisting.com/ blog/lisa-and- ... And to learn more about Treu Group Real Estate's community outreach programs, please visit the following link: http://www.everypalmbeachcountylisting.com/ charities-that...