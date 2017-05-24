News By Tag
AdvisoryWorld to Sponsor and Exhibit at United Planners Annual Conference 2017
AdvisoryWorld representatives David Luksh, Relationship Associate, will be in attendance at booth 54. They will be exhibiting AdvisoryWorld's newest tool Acquire, a lead generation tool that turns financial advisor website visitors into prospective leads, along with their Advisor Proposal Generator, SCANalytics, and Batch Risk Analysis tools.
AdvisoryWorld's established technology suite supports advisors' practices from prospect to new client and beyond. In addition to providing advisors with white labeled client experiences, reports and proposals, AdvisoryWorld technology enables RIAs and other investment professionals to optimize portfolios using the efficient frontier as well as analyze risk metrics and manage risk by using several Modern Portfolio Theory statistics such as Alpha, Beta, R2, Sharpe Ratio and Correlation.
For more information on AdvisoryWorld technology, please visit booth 54.
# # #
About AdvisoryWorld
AdvisoryWorld is the leading provider of investment analytics, portfolio modeling and proposal generation technology for the financial services industry. Their technology is delivered via off-the-shelf web applications, API, and Professional Services. Founded in 1987, AdvisoryWorld is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, and currently services over 30,000 investment professionals nationwide. For more information, please visit www.advisoryworld.com.
Contact
Jacqueline Silva, Silva Communications
***@silvacommunications.com
