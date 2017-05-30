 
Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
30292827262524


AdvisoryWorld to Sponsor and Exhibit at Peak Advisor Alliance Excell Spring 2017

Invites Advisor Attendees to Dine-Around with Co-Host eMoney Advisor
 
 
AdvisoryWorld
AdvisoryWorld
 
LOS ANGELES - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- AdvisoryWorld (www.advisoryworld.com), a leading software provider for financial advisors, today announced that they will be attending the Excell Spring 2017 Conference for Peak Advisor Alliance from May 31st – June 2nd, 2017, in Las Vegas, NV. Additionally, AdvisoryWorld will be co-hosting a dine-around with eMoney Advisor on Thursday, June 1st offering registered attendees an opportunity to meet up for a night of dinner, drinks and conversation.

AdvisoryWorld representatives Philip Wilson, CEO and Chairman of the Board, and Ed Fahlstrom, VP of National Sales will be in attendance and have a booth in the exhibit hall. They will be exhibiting AdvisoryWorld's newest tool Acquire, a lead generation tool that turns financial advisor website visitors into prospective leads, along with their Advisor Proposal Generator, SCANalytics, and Batch Risk Analysis tools.

AdvisoryWorld's established technology suite supports advisors' practices from prospect to new client and beyond. In addition to providing advisors with white labeled client experiences, reports and proposals, AdvisoryWorld technology enables RIAs and other investment professionals to optimize portfolios using the efficient frontier as well as analyze risk metrics and manage risk by using several Modern Portfolio Theory statistics such as Alpha, Beta, R2, Sharpe Ratio and Correlation.

For more information on AdvisoryWorld technology, please visit the booth.

#          #          #

About AdvisoryWorld

AdvisoryWorld is the leading provider of investment analytics, portfolio modeling and proposal generation technology for the financial services industry. Their technology is delivered via off-the-shelf web applications, API, and Professional Services. Founded in 1987, AdvisoryWorld is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, and currently services over 30,000 investment professionals nationwide. For more information, please visit www.advisoryworld.com.

Contact
Jacqueline Silva, Silva Communications
***@silvacommunications.com
Source:AdvisoryWorld
Email:***@silvacommunications.com Email Verified
