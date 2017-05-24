 
1T Solutions launches their accounting software with a offer of a year's free unrestricted usage

 
ROTHERHAM, England - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Software development specialists launch their own accounting software for the desktop market.

1T Solutions Limited today announced the availability of their desktop based accounting software, Ice Ledger. With the advent of the cloud based solutions is upon us, the organisation still believes there is a market for the traditional desktop application.

On May 26th, 2017, 1T Solutions Limited launched a feature packed accounting package aimed at new start-ups and small to medium sized enterprises. With features such as Sales Order Processing, full Stock Control with the ability to track all stock from purchase through to sales, Purchase and Nominal Ledgers and more. It more than caters for the needs of today's more demanding of businesses. Dr Bob Kapur, MD of 1T Solutions Limited said "Finally, there is an accounting package that will not only grow with you but will make sure that the time you spend on your accounts is both shorter and easier."

Kapur continues "We are so confident that people will like Ice Ledger that we offer everyone the opportunity to use the system for a whole year for free, unrestricted in anyway and free of any adverts. This gives everyone the chance to checkout it's features without a up-front financial outlay."

Anyone interested in trailing Ice Ledger, can do so for 1 year at http://www.iceledger.com. Alternatively, to find out how Ice Ledger can help you, please call 01709 371 441 or email sales@iceledger.com

Bob Kapur
1T Solutions Ltd
Accounting
Rotherham - South Yorkshire - England
