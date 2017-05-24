News By Tag
Prytime Medical Devices Get a New Face, Unveils Modern New Website
"This is an important step in our continued effort to support hospitals, physicians and clinicians in the development of their REBOA program," stated Roger Baker, Senior Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing. "It is our goal to minimize the obstacles to implementing a REBOA program. Having the appropriate resources available for our customer is critical to their success."
Prytime Medical Devices will be updating and improving the website in a continual effort to accomplish our mission of serving hospitals and clinicians better in their path to saving lives.
About REBOA
REBOA (Resuscitative Endovascular Occlusion of the Aorta) is a minimally invasive technique to temporarily occlude large vessels by using a balloon catheter. Leading trauma centers across the US are adopting REBOA as a vital temporizing adjunct to control hemorrhage, which has been identified as the number one cause of potentially survivable death in the surgical, emergency, and critical care environment.
About Prytime Medical Devices (The REBOA Company™)
Prytime Medical is an innovative medical device company that designs, develops and commercializes minimally invasive solutions for trauma. The company's flagship product is the ER-REBOA™ Catheter, a patented 7 Fr compatible balloon catheter for temporary occlusion of large vessels and pressure monitoring including patients requiring emergency control of hemorrhage. The company is developing multiple next generation REBOA catheters and other minimally invasive solutions of interest. More information can be found at www.prytimemedical.com or by calling (210) 340-0116.
Twitter: @prytimemedical
http://prytimemedical.com/
