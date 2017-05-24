 
Global Cloud Xchange collaborates with Safe Host

 
 
NEW DELHI, India - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Anil Ambani's Reliance Communications' (RCom) branch Global Cloud Xchange (http://www.gadgetsnow.com/topic/Global-Cloud-Xchange) (GCX) collaborated with Swiss data centre colocation provider Safe Host to facilitate latter's customers access to emerging markets corridor through its global network infrastructure.

Expressing his views about the partnership Safe Host chief executive Gérard Sikias stated, "Our partnership with GCX means that we can provide high-performance global reach into our data centers, strengthening our ecosystem and supporting the digital strategy of our customers across multiple industries."

As per the company, GCX is going to be the world's largest private undersea cable system spanning a route of more than 68,000 kilometres, which will be seamlessly integrated with RComs' 200,000 route kilometres of domestic optic fiber backbone.

According to another statement given by a Mumbai-based telecom company, "This partnership will provide Safe Host with enhanced coverage and increased diversity options to be more competitive, especially along the emerging markets corridor, which further solidifies its position as a truly global colocation provider."

This move by RCOM will give a chance to enterprises in Switzerland to play a key role in markets of Middle East, Asia, India, and China. The MD, Mark Russell has also said that the partnership with Safe Host will enable Swiss companies to tap business opportunities in the fast-growing emerging markets over company's global network as well as cloud providers via GCX Cloud X platform.

Mark Russell, Managing Director, GCX International said, "The Swiss business ecosystem is undergoing significant transformation with the rise of digital economy, advances in technology convergence, as well as the rapidly growing tech-savvy population, and it is mission critical to have a scalable and reliable infrastructure to capitalize on the next wave of globalization."

The new emerging technology like Cloud computing can enable organisations to cut costs of IT services by a substantial amount and manage operations effectively.The GCX Global Network will provide extensive coverage to provide both subsea and terrestrial connectivity to major telecommunications hubs.

Reference Link: http://www.thehindubusinessline.com/info-tech/global-clou...
