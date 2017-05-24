News By Tag
Granny Flats, Expandable and transportable homes within Australia
Pop up homes have a great range of granny flats for sale in Australia. We are currently at our factory updating our existing buildings with all the mods and cons and designing a 122 SQM home.
It's always great working with our employees and teaching them new ways of improving our homes. They treat our pop up homes as their babies and take extreme pride in getting things right. There are always exciting new developments to show our workers as we constantly upgrade products and move with the ever changing Australian standards. Be sure to look us up on face book to see our developments in progress (pop up homes).
Our homes have ALL Australian plumbing and electrical, we only use DWV pipes on our waste pipes and only use Australian lights, power points, light switches, wiring hard wired smoke detectors and circuit breakers in our homes. Our homes come with a modern kitchen a double sink and a laundry. We pride ourselves in the efforts we have gone through to ensure our homes are compliant and meet the Australian building code.
We have a fantastic team of Australian engineers, electricians, builders and plumbers that assist us with the full build of our homes ensuring we remain up to date with the for ever changing Australian standards
Transportable pop up homes:
When people think of a transportable home they often think of a donga style home. This is not the case. Our homes are modern and stylish and do not look like a container or donga, they look like a granny flat or a home. The aesthetic look of our homes both internally and externally is attractive and modern. Our fittings within the home are also very modern and they have a contemporary feel about them. We refer to our homes as transportable home because it is easy to fold up and transport if you ever want to move it. They are transported on a tilt tray and can be folded back up within 1 – 2 days. If you are using our transportable homes as a temporary dwelling instead of a permanent dwelling and you don't fit the cornices etc. then the home can easily be folded back up in a few hours, hence the name transportable. Although our homes fit on a tilt tray it does not mean they are the size of a tilt tray. They expand on both sides giving you a total living space of 37SQM with the 1 and 2 bedroom homes and 54 SQM with the 3 bedroom homes. The NEW 122SQM home will work much the same way, it will travel on a super tilt tray and unfold the same way as our current models. Make sure you look up pop up homes Australia when looking at granny flats for sale or transportable homes, we offer a great range of affordable homes with 1, 2 and 3 bedroom options available. For more details click here https://popuphomes.com.au/
