Fernbaugh's Jewelers Hosts Pop & Win Balloon Fundraiser for Marshall County Humane Society

-- The P'Town Cruz'n Classic Car Show is happening in downtown Plymouth, IN on Saturday, June 10. During this fun event, which features classic cars, yummy food, and fun rides for kids, Fernbaugh's Jewelers , located at 206 North Michigan Avenue is hosting a Pop & Win Balloon game to raise money for the Marshall County Humane Society Participants buy a balloon for $5 and pop it to see if they've won a prize. Prizes include a sterling silver and carbon fiber inlay men's bracelet, retail value $149.95. All proceeds from the Pop & Win Balloons, as well as 5% of any sales made during the P'Town Cruz'n Classic Car Show, will benefit the Marshall County Humane Society."Participating in the P'Town Cruz'n Classic Car Show in this way makes a lot of sense for us," said Brian Fernbaugh, owner of Fernbaugh's Jewelers , a family owned business that has been serving the Plymouth region since 1933. "We love cars and we love animals. Fernbaugh's is happy to be able to do something to ensure the Marshall County Humane Society can keep helping animals find their forever homes!"