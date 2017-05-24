Country(s)
Fernbaugh's Jewelers Hosts Pop & Win Balloon Fundraiser for Marshall County Humane Society
Fun Event Takes Place During The P'Town Cruz'n Classic Car Show
Play Pop & Win Balloons at Fernbaugh's Jewelers
Participants buy a balloon for $5 and pop it to see if they've won a prize. Prizes include a sterling silver and carbon fiber inlay men's bracelet, retail value $149.95. All proceeds from the Pop & Win Balloons, as well as 5% of any sales made during the P'Town Cruz'n Classic Car Show, will benefit the Marshall County Humane Society.
Helping Animals Find Their Forever Homes
"Participating in the P'Town Cruz'n Classic Car Show in this way makes a lot of sense for us," said Brian Fernbaugh, owner of Fernbaugh's Jewelers, a family owned business that has been serving the Plymouth region since 1933. "We love cars and we love animals. Fernbaugh's is happy to be able to do something to ensure the Marshall County Humane Society can keep helping animals find their forever homes!"
Contact
Brian Van Duyne
***@fernbaughs.com
