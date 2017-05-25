News By Tag
Teens in Need of Orthodontic Care Can Find Affordable Braces in Easton
Exeter Orthodontics in Easton has affordable braces and Invisalign for both teens and adults.
This low price is only a fraction of the cost other area orthodontists may charge. There are no hidden fees and x-rays, adjustments, retainers, and repairs are included. Payment plans are also available.
"Exeter Orthodontics was founded by a group of orthodontists who no longer wanted to see patients turned away because they couldn't afford care," explains Dr. John Pardini, an orthodontist at the location in Easton. He has over two decades worth of experience helping teens and adults achieve straighter smiles.
Invisalign aligners are also available in Easton for the same price as traditional braces. There are many differences between the two procedures, but each guarantees a straighter smile.
To meet Dr. Pardini and learn more about the options available to teens in need of orthodontic care, request an appointment with the orthodontist in Easton today: http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/
About Exeter Orthodontics:
