 
News By Tag
* Braces Easton
* Invisalign Easton
* Orthodontist In Easton
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Easton
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
31302928272625


Teens in Need of Orthodontic Care Can Find Affordable Braces in Easton

Exeter Orthodontics in Easton has affordable braces and Invisalign for both teens and adults.
 
 
Braces in Easton are now more affordable thanks to Exeter Orthodontics.
Braces in Easton are now more affordable thanks to Exeter Orthodontics.
EASTON, Pa. - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Exeter Orthodontics wants the cost of braces to be one less thing parents have to worry about. At its location in Easton, one of the practice's seven offices in Eastern Pennsylvania, Exeter Orthodontics offers braces for only $3,995.

This low price is only a fraction of the cost other area orthodontists may charge. There are no hidden fees and x-rays, adjustments, retainers, and repairs are included. Payment plans are also available.

"Exeter Orthodontics was founded by a group of orthodontists who no longer wanted to see patients turned away because they couldn't afford care," explains Dr. John Pardini, an orthodontist at the location in Easton. He has over two decades worth of experience helping teens and adults achieve straighter smiles.

Invisalign aligners are also available in Easton for the same price as traditional braces. There are many differences between the two procedures, but each guarantees a straighter smile.

To meet Dr. Pardini and learn more about the options available to teens in need of orthodontic care, request an appointment with the orthodontist in Easton today: http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/request-appointment/?cl....

About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/

Contact
Meredith Souder-Liss
***@exeterorthodontics.com
End
Source:Exeter Orthodontics
Email:***@exeterorthodontics.com Email Verified
Tags:Braces Easton, Invisalign Easton, Orthodontist In Easton
Industry:Health
Location:Easton - Pennsylvania - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Kyle David Group, LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share