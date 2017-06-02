News By Tag
Free Health Check up and Ayurvedic Medicine Distribution by VAERSHA
VAERSHA organized a free health check up camp at Gangijodi village of Dhenkanal district on 20th May 2017 in collaboration with Astang Ayurveda.
Gangijodi which is 130 k.m away from the capital city is an interior village.
The consciousness level of people is very low. People generally depend on farming to earn their livelihood. Regular health check up is beyond the consciousness of the people. So, VAERSHA choose this village for an awareness camp. In rural India sustainable health service is highly required. Sustainable and safe health service can be developed by health education, social awareness and herbal medicines. Herbal medicines are the safest medicines in the world. The people of India know herbal or ayurveda medicines more or less as a part their life and culture.
We believe at VAERSHA that through this practice we can help conserve nature, environment, human society and the culture without violating nothing. That is why, VAERSHA took an initiative to hold a free health check up camp and distribution of ayurveda medicines free.
The members of the village community helped to organize the camp. 20th May 2017 was the festival of Chandan Yatra which helped to gather more people for the camp.
Around 200 people from the village attended the camp which included both old and young men and women.
Dr. Ambika Prasad Nayak, secretary, VAERSHA headed the camp. Different diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, Osteoarthritis, Spondylosis, low back pain, knee joints, psoriasis, Sciatica, Ulcerative Colitis, Sinusitis, hyper acidity and migraine.
People were distributed with different ayurvedic medicines of 15.000/- according to the disease after the check up. Definitely, these type of camps will be organized frequently in rural areas by VAERSHA which will enable the people to keep a clear watch on their health issues, this camp become a successful one with the help and co-operation of the village people.
Please visit http://www.vaersha.org
