Affordable Dental Solutions Expands into the Lehigh Valley

A fourth location of ADS has brought affordable dentures to Easton and the surrounding Lehigh Valley.
 
 
Dentures and dental implants in the Lehigh Valley are now more affordable.
 
EASTON, Pa. - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Affordable Dental Solutions (ADS) has recently opened a fourth location, bringing affordable dentures to Easton and the entire Lehigh Valley.

Both full and partial dentures are available in Easton. Full dentures start at $495 per arch and partial dentures start at $595. These low costs are a fraction of the price that other dental offices in Easton may charge. However, because ADS negotiates deals with the nation's top denture manufacturers, a low price does not mean low quality.

"We understand that dentures are a life-changing process for patients," explains Dr. Gary Greenberg, denture professional at ADS, "which is why we take great care to personalize treatment plans to meet our patients' individual needs."

In addition to dentures, ADS also offers dental implants in Easton. Starting at only $2,000, implants offer a seamless solution to missing teeth.

Thousands of patients across Eastern Pennsylvania already have bright new smiles thanks to the caring and skilled dental team at ADS. Lehigh Valley residents who have been searching for a solution to missing teeth should request an appointment with ADS in Easton today: http://www.eastonimplants.com/appointment.html

About Affordable Dental Solutions: Based in Eastern Pennsylvania, Affordable Dental Solutions is a provider of full dentistry services. For nearly a decade, Affordable Dental Solutions has offered patients procedures such as dental implants, crowns, and dentures at rates much lower than area competitors by utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and by negotiating discounts with implant manufacturing companies. Learn more at http://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com/

Source:Affordable Dental Solutions
