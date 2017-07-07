 
Industry News





Novartis expert explores peptide characteristics within discovery chemistry

SMi Group releases new interview with Novartis Senior Research Investigator in the lead to 4th Peptides Conference.
 
 
LONDON, England - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- John Reilly, Senior Research Investigator at Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research has joined the speaker lineup for SMi Group's 4th Peptides Event in July.

Speaking on Day 2 of the conference, John will present on the purification, characterisation and physicochemical properties of peptides within discovery chemistry. His talk will highlight key topics in this area including

• Chromatographic purification strategies for cyclic and linear peptides including SFC, LC and Flash methodologies
• Stoichiometry of final salt forms using Ion Chromatography
• Physicochemical Trend Analysis on final products

In the lead to the event, the SMi Group spoke to John to get his perspective on the current peptides landscape in relation to his presentation.

" I think the near-term future is bright for further peptide and macrocyclic research. I can envision further expansion into areas of novel drug delivery and areas such as topical delivery of peptides. An area which is expanding is within conjugation of peptides to protein to enable duration of action which is an exciting area to be involved within."

Asked about key challenges the sector is facing, he says "I think the key challenges to the peptide industry are threefold. Firstly, we really require more fundamental research into the understanding of peptide permeability and oral bioavailability and new technologies in this area. Secondly, we still need further methodologies for successful isolation of pure peptides from large scale synthesis. Thirdly it would be great to have more generic approaches for half-life extension for peptides to enhance duration of action."

The full interview is available to read on www.peptidesevent.com/prlog.

The line-up joining John at Peptides 2017 includes an elite group of international experts from UCB, Ferring, Boehringer-Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Nestle Skin Health, Sanofi, Zealand Pharma, Ipsen and more.

For further details or to register, visit the event website at www.peptidesevent.com/prlog.

4th Peptides Event
6-7 July 2017
Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London UK
www.peptidesevent.com/prlog


For delegate registration enquiries, contact Fateja Begum on fbegum@smi-online.co.uk. For media enquiries, contact Honey de Gracia at hdegracia@smi-online.co.uk.

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
