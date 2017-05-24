News By Tag
Wooden Space: The Right Place to Buy Your Wardrobe Online
From an extensive range of traditionally-
Spacious and Stylish Wardrobe Designs for Your Bedroom
Wooden Space provides you with a wide range of options for wardrobes that are not just fit for your storage need but also add a sophisticated look to the interior of your home. From Zanotta Wardrobe, Mirabel Wooden Wardrobe, Tawny Multi Utility Wardrobe to Barcoo Wardrobe, there are many stylish designs that you can choose from. These beautiful and spacious storage units are designed exclusively for your bedroom. At the upper part of these stylish wardrobes, there is a large hanging space for your clothes, and there are shelves and drawers at their lower part to accommodate your accessories. Their outer surface looks creative and appealing, and has a smooth composition and intricate design which improvises the interior of a bedroom to a huge extent. Whether you have a vintage-styled bedroom or modern decor, at Wooden Space, you have so many options to select the one that complements your interior better.
Custom-made Wardrobes
If you feel the need to get your wardrobe customised as per your requirement - whether you need a customisation in the material of the framework, in the size of the bed, in the colour and finish over the surface, or in the upholstery material, you can ask them to mould it accordingly. The designers at Wooden Space also help you to make your customised wardrobe by choosing from various wardrobe configurations, door designs and numerous options among colour and finishes. Apart from this, if you have a unique design in your mind, they can help you to bring it alive. All you need to do is avail their experts' consultation through filling up the form available on their website.
Additional Benefits
Besides providing you multiple options for stylish and attractive wardrobes online, Wooden Space offers many other benefits to its customers such as free home delivery, easy EMI facility and seasonal discount offers. All their payment options are highly secured with the latest technology firewalls. So, you can opt for any of the payment gateway easily. Once you place an order with them, the product will be delivered at your doorstep within 90 working days.
For More Details
Call us at:+44-2080686570
Mail Us: care@woodenspace.co.uk
Website: https://www.woodenspace.co.uk/
