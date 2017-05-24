 
Wooden Space: The Right Place to Buy Your Wardrobe Online

 
 
NORTHAMPTON, England - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- A wardrobe is an essential piece of furniture for a bedroom that provides you ample storage space for accommodating clothes and accessories in a neat and tidy manner. Selecting a right wardrobe for your home can bring substance and elegance to a lacklustre space that is short on organisation. At Wooden Space, you can shop for a wide variety of wardrobes online in the UK.

From an extensive range of traditionally-styled wardrobes to modern wardrobes, they have a vast collection to meet the demand of every household in the UK. Crafted from high-quality solid hardwood such as Indian Rosewood and Mango, these wardrobes are highly sturdy and durable. Apart from this, they are varnished with teak, mahogany or honey finish that provide them with a refined outlook. Here, you will find simple as well as luxurious designs so you can choose the one that complements your bedroom interior better. Each of these wardrobes is designed keeping in mind the need of different customers, for example, the Orne wardrobe provides ample hanging space for your clothes with 2 large compartments and 2 small compartments whereas the Bouge Multi- Utility wardrobe has three large shelves for storing shoes and linens besides a large hanging space for gowns and large clothes. Moreover, these amazing wardrobes are available in varied sizes, and colours. You can explore these elegant designs of the wardrobes available at Wooden Space and find the kind of wardrobe you always wanted for your area.

Spacious and Stylish Wardrobe Designs for Your Bedroom

Wooden Space provides you with a wide range of options for wardrobes that are not just fit for your storage need but also add a sophisticated look to the interior of your home. From Zanotta Wardrobe, Mirabel Wooden Wardrobe, Tawny Multi Utility Wardrobe to Barcoo Wardrobe, there are many stylish designs that you can choose from. These beautiful and spacious storage units are designed exclusively for your bedroom. At the upper part of these stylish wardrobes, there is a large hanging space for your clothes, and there are shelves and drawers at their lower part to accommodate your accessories. Their outer surface looks creative and appealing, and has a smooth composition and intricate design which improvises the interior of a bedroom to a huge extent. Whether you have a vintage-styled bedroom or modern decor, at Wooden Space, you have so many options to select the one that complements your interior better.

Custom-made Wardrobes

If you feel the need to get your wardrobe customised as per your requirement - whether you need a customisation in the material of the framework, in the size of the bed, in the colour and finish over the surface, or in the upholstery material, you can ask them to mould it accordingly. The designers at Wooden Space also help you to make your customised wardrobe by choosing from various wardrobe configurations, door designs and numerous options among colour and finishes. Apart from this, if you have a unique design in your mind, they can help you to bring it alive. All you need to do is avail their experts' consultation through filling up the form available on their website.

Additional Benefits

Besides providing you multiple options for stylish and attractive wardrobes online, Wooden Space offers many other benefits to its customers such as free home delivery, easy EMI facility and seasonal discount offers. All their payment options are highly secured with the latest technology firewalls. So, you can opt for any of the payment gateway easily. Once you place an order with them, the product will be delivered at your doorstep within 90 working days.

For More Details
Call us at:+44-2080686570
Mail Us: care@woodenspace.co.uk
Website: https://www.woodenspace.co.uk/wardrobes
