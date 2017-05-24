LGM Pharma Sponsors Exhibitor Showcase at CPhI Conference in Philadelphia

CPhI North America assembled leading pharmaceutical professionals to provide a forum for solving some of the pharmaceutical industry's most pressing challenges.

Contact

Pugliese Public Relations

***@pugliesepr.com Pugliese Public Relations

End

-- LGM Pharma, an innovation-driven active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) company, headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, recently sponsored an Exhibitor Showcase at the CPhI North America conference in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.Pharmaceutical executives along with R&D, compliance, regulatory, manufacturing, supply chain, packaging, and procurement professionals gathered to build connections, to capitalize on emerging trends, further innovation, and tackle industry challenges.The launch of this event comes at an ideal time as the industry continues to experience massive growth. The North American generic pharmaceuticals market stands as the largest globally, valued at $71.8 billion, with expected growth of 3-6 percent annually between 2017 and 2020. On a larger scale, the global market for pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing services (PCRAMS) is set to grow by an average of 13.6 percent each year through 2017, by which time it will be worth a staggering $136 billion.During the conference, Gideon Schurder, Commercial Director of LGM Pharma presented an Exhibitor Showcase titled, "The Unfortunate Aftermath of the US-FDA Slamming API Factories." The presentation was an in-depth look at the calamitous effects of recent FDA warning letters and import bans and how this affects the pharmaceutical industry, API manufacturers and formulation companies.Mr. Schurder also gave prime examples of how API factories should have acted to avoid getting themselves into trouble, how all of this affects patients and what the Trump administration could do in order to mitigate the outcome.According to LGM Pharma COO Mendy Schurder, "The industry is facing significant price control pressures, research and development challenges, a need to more efficiently manufacture new types of drugs and drug delivery systems, and mounting regulatory complexities. Industry changes, challenges, and opportunities call for a new event that can help the industry move forward in new ways.""CPhI North America is becoming the epicenter of pharmaceutical innovation, emerging trends, insights, and community-building connections in North America," states Mendy Schurder. "Those seeking powerful partnerships are coming together to illuminate the path towards high growth in this ever-evolving industry."The U.S. pharmaceutical market is the world's most important national market. Together with Canada and Mexico, it represents the largest continental pharma market worldwide. The United States alone holds over 45 percent of the global pharmaceutical market. In 2016, this share was valued around 446 billion U.S. dollars. Many of the global top companies are from the United States. In 2016, six out of the top 10 companies were from the United States when based on pure pharmaceutical revenue."We were pleased with the accomplishments of LGM Pharma at the CPhI conference,"stated Steve Beagle, LGM's Senior Vice President of Business Development. "We brought our client centric business development model to our clients' projects showcasing our exceptional sourcing capabilities and manufacturer relationships."For more information, visit lgmpharma.com.