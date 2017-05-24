News By Tag
Face PMP Online Training with Confidence
EduMind's online PMP classes from June 11, 2017 - June 22, 2017 help professionals a lot in scoring good points. The courseware is ideal for all project managers looking forward to a big break in career. Gaining knowledge is important. And so is retaining it. Joining this online course will ensure that students learn the concepts and retain the knowledge gained till the exam. The instructors have a global experience to ensure the students catch the theory and concepts well. The instructors have been members of the Project Management Institute and well known universities and colleges. Professional project managers from leading companies also deliver lectures to the students online. This knowledge hub translates into success.
EduMind understands that students with a clear set of mind can score high points. So, instructors are available regularly for doubt clarification. Students can log in to have the doubts explained. This ensures the students are confident to face the exam and have no confusion. Further, the course will ensure that the aspirants exhibit a sound knowledge of Project Management tools, procedures and methods in tandem with the latest edition of the PMI Project Management Body of Knowledge. The unique combination of lectures and interactive sessions make this course a success. This perfect blend enables students to understand the theory and concepts. Further, students will gain confidence. The extra benefit is the two-week preparatory course. It empowers the students to take up the exam. Experts will help students in filing the PMI eligibility forms. These are the two special benefits of the online course.
Special features of the course include individual attention to help students learn and apply the basic PM formulas, know the test pattern, take mock exams to test the students and reduce stress levels etc. Avail early bird discounts and save! Huge discounts for students enrolling early. Do register soon to pass the exam as it is important to understand the universal language of the project management professionals. The license will help professionals to connect with organizations across the globe. More details about the course are available online.
For more info log onto: http://www.edumind.com/
