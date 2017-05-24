News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Reliance Entertainment re-launches BigFlix
"The objective is not to only look at Indian audience but also in the global market. There is an audience in regions such as North America and the Middle East to watch a Hindi film. The knowledge and understanding we gained over the years to map the audience will help us. And definitely the Indian market is on fire now with the internet connectivity, that will also help us." said Shibasish Sarkar, the Chief Operating Officer of Reliance Entertainment, at the launch.
Subscribers will be able to stream or download HD videos without the disturbance of advertisements. "BigFlix will provide more than 2,000 films from banners including Viacom, Phantom, Walt Disney, Dharma and Rajshri among others," said the Chief Executive Officer, Amit Khanduja. The content will be available across nine languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Bhojpuri, and Bengali.
Reliance Entertainment's Chief Operating Operation, Shibasish Sarkar added: "Indians are moving to digital entertainment in a big way with consumption growing on a daily basis. Notably, BigFlix will fill in the void created by the decline of the home video market by digitally delivering movies."
This reconstruction of BigFlix (the first VOD service in India launched in 2012) is an elegant move which will give competition to the existing media providers, thereby promoting a healthy growth in the services in and outside India. At the same time, Reliance also wants to cater to "the latent demand of the Indian expatriates"
Reference Link: http://economictimes.indiatimes.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse