Reliance Entertainment re-launches BigFlix

 
 
NEW DELHI, India - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Anil Ambani's Reliance Entertainment, a division of Reliance Group handling its media and entertainment business, has revamped their video-on-demand (VOD) portal 'BigFlix' in wake of the online streaming revolution.  The group has introduced a notable downsizing in subscription fee to get in competition with international players such as Netflix, Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video. The service aims to cater to the audience around Southern Asia at just Rs. 50/- per month.

"The objective is not to only look at Indian audience but also in the global market. There is an audience in regions such as North America and the Middle East to watch a Hindi film. The knowledge and understanding we gained over the years to map the audience will help us. And definitely the Indian market is on fire now with the internet connectivity, that will also help us." said Shibasish Sarkar, the Chief Operating Officer of Reliance Entertainment, at the launch.

Subscribers will be able to stream or download HD videos without the disturbance of advertisements. "BigFlix will provide more than 2,000 films from banners including Viacom, Phantom, Walt Disney, Dharma and Rajshri among others," said the Chief Executive Officer, Amit Khanduja. The content will be available across nine languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Bhojpuri, and Bengali.

Reliance Entertainment's Chief Operating Operation, Shibasish Sarkar added: "Indians are moving to digital entertainment in a big way with consumption growing on a daily basis. Notably, BigFlix will fill in the void created by the decline of the home video market by digitally delivering movies."

This reconstruction of BigFlix (the first VOD service in India launched in 2012) is an elegant move which will give competition to the existing media providers, thereby promoting a healthy growth in the services in and outside India. At the same time, Reliance also wants to cater to "the latent demand of the Indian expatriates" worldwide. This step will ensure availability of content for viewers across different languages and genres at reasonable prices. The lack of the internet infrastructure in the country that had hindered the growth of BigFlix has been graciously handled which will, in turn, reduce piracy and promote online streaming with 4G taking over the sector in full slow.

Reference Link: http://economictimes.indiatimes.com/industry/media/entert...
