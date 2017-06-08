Slot machine "Cats of the World"

MONTREAL, Quebec
- June 14, 2017
-- In search of new ideas, we quite regularly get out of our habitat and as the result of this can be a variety of fruits and subjects. Today we decided to show you the next result of our excursions and share our vision of the wild. This slot machine was developed not only for virtual online casinos, but also for land based terminals located in America and Europe. As a new idea, we decided to use our developments, collected photos and video materials after tourist tours at the African spaces. Sensations obtained in the process of exotic safari tours can not be described in simple words. All this must be seen and felt by yourself. But for those who do not have this opportunity due to lack of time or financial reasons, we will show the most interesting developments that will take you to these places. As a background image, we used a stunning landscape during the coming sunset, as well as at night by moonlight. And as game symbols were used predators from the family of felines, which we represented in the form of the most dominant species in the food chain. Panthers, leopards, cougars and lions are active predators, hunting mainly on large mammals, mainly ungulates. Often the prey exceeds the size of the hunter, sometimes several times. More info at http://slotopaint.com/cats-of-the-world/