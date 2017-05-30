Naming of Community Center up for Auction

Contact

-- VetFusion Inc. is raising funds to build a Community Center and 32 Dome Homes for Veterans. Information is provided on the VetFusion.org.With advertising cost being as high as they are, Bruce Barbre, Founder of VetFusion Inc. believes that auctioning the naming of the Community Center might garner some National press coverage or at least coverage across several counties surrounding the location of the project. "The winning bidder is bound to get some kind of exposure once the bidding goes over the $300.000 goal we hope to achieve for this as uction", says Mr. Barbre.The community center is going to need a name. The person with the highest bid will have the honor of providing a name of someone who has made a difference in the world for all mankind.Example:An International figure like Mother Teresa, Ghandi, or a former Pope.The name must be someone within the realm of 1950 to present and deceased.The name will be Engraved as:Entity or Person's Name << provided by top bidderPerforming Arts CenterThe winning bidder will submit 3 names for consideration.A vote will be held to select the final name that will appear on the Community Center. A short paragraph will be needed for each name submitted as to why that name should be considered.To participate in the auction visit:The Board of Directors of VetFusion Inc. has approval over the names being submitted to insure theose named meet the moral, humanitarian, and righteous values acceptable to those residing in Scottsmoor and the surrounding community and people visiting the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery.