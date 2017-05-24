Marketing automation software Market size worth $8603 million by 2025

According to a new market research report published by Inkwood Research, The global marketing automation software market size is certain to expand from $ 3860 million in 2016 to $ 8603 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.32% between 2017 and 2025.

-- Browse 30 market data Tables and 62 Figures spread through 152 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Global Marketing Automation Software Market Forecast 2017-2025"The increase in the requirement for digital marketing, rising acceptance in retail sectors for automation tools and growing demand to assimilate marketing achievements are the primitive factors responsible for the growth of the marketing automation market globally.The email marketing is expected to dominate the marketing automation software market by application. The increase in the acceptance of digitalization and low expenditure in marketing approach is few of the key drivers which aid to enhance the requirement for email marketing. Some of the companies that provide the services of email marketing are Active Campaign, benchmark, and Admail. These companies aid to expand the marketing automation software globally. Increase in the insertion of the internet is the leading factor for the rise in the email marketing. The third largest application is social media marketing.Download full report and request free sample with TOC @The market by verticals is dominated by retail segment of the marketing automation software market. The retail segment retained a lion share of the marketing automation market by verticals. The benefits of marketing automation are it allows solutions that aid in lead generation, develop a brand and raise the sales output. It also assists in evaluating the customer behavior and record the customer buying process. Increased digitalizing, rising E-commerce website trends are the reasons leading the growth in the retail industry. The second largest segment in marketing automation software market by verticals is banking financial services and insurance segment.North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the marketing automation software market globally by 2025. Growth in the mobile and internet users, rise in the acceptance of cloud computing, rising requirement of SaaS cloud service, growth in the request for data assimilation services and enhancing 4G network coverage are responsible for the proliferation of the market in the North America. India and UK are expected to be the marketing automation software market developing countries.The Major players of marketing automation industry covered in the report include Vista Equity Partner, Infusionsoft, Insidesales.com Inc, Hubspot Inc, Hatchbuck, Synchronous Technologies Inc., eTrigue, Cognizant Technology Solution, Act-On Software, SAS Institute, Adobe Systems, SAP SE, Sales Force, Oracle, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation.The marketing automation software market report provides competitive landscapes, market drivers, trends, restraints, opportunities and challenges in this market. The report estimates the current size and the future growth potential of the market across diverse applications, technologies, verticals, types, and regions. The outlook of the report additionally comprises of mergers and acquisitions, strategies, product portfolios, agreements, partnerships and collaborations amongst the key players.Inkwood Research specializes in syndicated & customized research reports and consulting services.Market intelligence studies with relevant fact-based research are customized across industry verticals including technology, automotive, chemicals, materials, healthcare, and energy with objective comprehension acknowledging the business environments. Our geographical analysis comprises of North & South America, CEE, CIS, Middle East, Europe, Asia, and Africa.