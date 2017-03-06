News By Tag
Infection Control Industry 2017 to 2024 - Global Market Forecasts and Trends Research Report
Databridgemarketresearch.com provides "Infection Control Industry- Global Market Forecasts and Trends Research Report", is expected to reach USD 15.8 billion.
The global infection control market is segmented on the basis of type, product type, end-user and geography.
By Type
· Disinfection
Ø Medical Nonwovens
Ø Disinfectants
Ø Disinfectors
1. Washer
2. Flusher
3. U.V. Rays)
Ø Disinfectant Wipes
Ø Endoscope Reprocessors
Sterilization
Ø Products
1. Heat
2. Low Temperature
3. Radiation
4. Filtration
Ø Services
By End-User
· Hospitals
· Medical Device Manufacturers
· Pharmaceutical Manufacturers
· Food and Beverage Industry
· Laboratory
Based on geography the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. The geographical regions are further segmented into 24 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others.
Key Companies of the Global Infection Control Market:
· 3M Company
· MMM Group
· Kimberley-Clark
· Belimed AG (A Metall Zug Group Company)
· Cantel Medical Corporation
· Sterigenics International, Inc.
· Steris PLC
· Getinge Group
· Halyard Health, Inc.
· Advanced Sterilization Products (A Johnson & Johnson Company)
· Matachana Group
· Olympus Corporation
· Domtar Corporation
· Medtronic
· Bio-Cide International, Inc.
· CareFusion Corporation
· Molnlycke Health Care AB
