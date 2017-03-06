 
Industry News





Infection Control Industry 2017 to 2024 - Global Market Forecasts and Trends Research Report

Databridgemarketresearch.com provides "Infection Control Industry- Global Market Forecasts and Trends Research Report", is expected to reach USD 15.8 billion.
 
 
PUNE, India - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Global infection control market is expected to reach USD 15.8 billion by 2024 from USD 9.7 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2014 & 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

The global infection control market is segmented on the basis of type, product type, end-user and geography.

By Type

·         Disinfection

Ø  Medical Nonwovens

Ø  Disinfectants

Ø  Disinfectors

1.      Washer

2.      Flusher

3.      U.V. Rays)

Ø  Disinfectant Wipes

Ø  Endoscope Reprocessors

Sterilization

Ø  Products

1.      Heat

2.      Low Temperature

3.      Radiation

4.      Filtration

Ø  Services

By End-User

·         Hospitals

·         Medical Device Manufacturers

·         Pharmaceutical Manufacturers

·         Food and Beverage Industry

·         Laboratory

Based on geography the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. The geographical regions are further segmented into 24 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others.

Read more: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/market-global-infecti...

Key Companies of the Global Infection Control Market:

·         3M Company

·         MMM Group

·         Kimberley-Clark

·         Belimed AG (A Metall Zug Group Company)

·         Cantel Medical Corporation

·         Sterigenics International, Inc.

·         Steris PLC

·         Getinge Group

·         Halyard Health, Inc.

·         Advanced Sterilization Products (A Johnson & Johnson Company)

·         Matachana Group

·         Olympus Corporation

·         Domtar Corporation

·         Medtronic

·         Bio-Cide International, Inc.

·         CareFusion Corporation

·         Molnlycke Health Care AB

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road,

Hadapsar, Pune – 411028

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: Sales@databridgemarketresearch.com

Visit Data Bridge Blog@ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/data-bridge-market-research

