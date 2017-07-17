News By Tag
2017 Native Advertising Awards Now Accepting Entries
Call for entries open for Native Advertising Institute Awards Program
The 2017 Native Advertising Awards includes 31 categories that are set to honour organisation, strategy, formats and channels. Entries will be judged by an international jury of leading industry experts in native advertising.
The Shortlist will be announced in September 2017. The winners will be announced during the Native Advertising DAYS 2017 conference hosted in Berlin on November 8th and 10th. At this conference, native advertising professionals come together to share their knowledge and best practices within the field of native advertising and explore the DNA of great native advertising.
What you need to know to apply:
• The Native Advertising Awards is open to all media companies, brands, organisations, companies, agencies and studios engaged in producing native advertising.
• All entries must include work created and/or published in 2016/2017 to qualify.
•Submissions will be accepted online only.
•Entry fee is €195 excl. VAT
Important deadlines:
•Entry Deadline is July 17th, 2017
•Shortlist is announced September 2017
•Winners are announced November 8th at the Native Advertising DAYS 2017
Fill out a Native Advertising Awards Entry TODAY on the NAI award entry page. (https://nativeadvertisinginstitute.com/
About The Native Advertising Institute
The Native Advertising Institute is a think tank dedicated to leading, educating and connecting marketing, advertising, communications and publishing professionals in an effort to advance the native advertising industry. We provide unique research, thought leadership and actionable tools such as case studies, best practices and how-to guides as well as industry insights on our blog. Every year we host the world's leading conference on native advertising 'Native Advertising DAYS' which attracts a number of prestigious speakers, brands and publishers. Furthermore, we celebrate the best native advertising work in the industry with our yearly Native Advertising Awards.
Contact
Tine Brødegaard Hansen
***@native-institute.com
