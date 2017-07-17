 
May 2017





2017 Native Advertising Awards Now Accepting Entries

Call for entries open for Native Advertising Institute Awards Program
 
 
COPENHAGEN, Denmark - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- The Native Advertising Awards acknowledges and rewards great native advertising projects and promotes creative, inspiring and effective work that helps organisations worldwide achieve their goals and tell great brand stories in a non-disruptive and consumer-centric way. The Native Advertising Awards, the largest native advertising awards program in the world, is now accepting entries for the 2017 awards program.

The 2017 Native Advertising Awards includes 31 categories that are set to honour organisation, strategy, formats and channels. Entries will be judged by an international jury of leading industry experts in native advertising.

The Shortlist will be announced in September 2017. The winners will be announced during the Native Advertising DAYS 2017 conference hosted in Berlin on November 8th and 10th. At this conference, native advertising professionals come together to share their knowledge and best practices within the field of native advertising and explore the DNA of great native advertising.

What you need to know to apply:

• The Native Advertising Awards is open to all media companies, brands, organisations, companies, agencies and studios engaged in producing native advertising. 

• All entries must include work created and/or published in 2016/2017 to qualify. 

•Submissions will be accepted online only. 

•Entry fee is €195 excl. VAT 

Important deadlines:

•Entry Deadline is July 17th, 2017 

•Shortlist is announced September 2017 

•Winners are announced November 8th at the Native Advertising DAYS 2017  

Fill out a Native Advertising Awards Entry TODAY on the NAI award entry page. (https://nativeadvertisinginstitute.com/native-advertising...)

About The Native Advertising Institute

The Native Advertising Institute is a think tank dedicated to leading, educating and connecting marketing, advertising, communications and publishing professionals in an effort to advance the native advertising industry. We provide unique research, thought leadership and actionable tools such as case studies, best practices and how-to guides as well as industry insights on our blog. Every year we host the world's leading conference on native advertising 'Native Advertising DAYS' which attracts a number of prestigious speakers, brands and publishers. Furthermore, we celebrate the best native advertising work in the industry with our yearly Native Advertising Awards.

Contact
Tine Brødegaard Hansen
***@native-institute.com
End
Source:native advertising institute
Email:***@native-institute.com Email Verified
