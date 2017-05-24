 
Industry News





Black Sea Oil Trade - a leading event of the Black Sea oil&fat industry

KYIV, Ukraine - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- The V International Conference "Black Sea Oil Trade-2017"

UkrAgroConsult informs that the V International Conference "Black Sea Oil Trade-2017" - a leading event of the Black Sea oil&fat industry - will take place on September 19, 2017 in Hilton hotel, Kiev, Ukraine.

Registration for the event already started! Get the tickets with the Early Bird registration rates before August 31,2017!

Annual International Conference "Black Sea Oil Trade" – is an effective platform, providing oilseed industry operators with vast networking opportunities, exclusive analytics of Ukrainian and Black Sea agri market, development of the long term business strategies.

In 2017 Conference Agenda will focus on the following issues:

• Are there new drivers, emerging in the oilseed&vegoil market? Trends in production and trade

• Price forecast for 2017/18 MY. Will the dramatic drop in vegoil prices continue?

• The past, present and future of the oil and fat industry in Ukraine

• How to defeat the "black market" of sunseed and sun oil

• High oleic sunflower - prospects for Ukraine

• GMO vs non-GMO. Is there a chance of getting a premium for non-GM soybeans in Ukraine?

• Sunflower oil as the most undervalued in the global market – will the prices recover?

• New US policy on the biodiesel market and its impact

Conference participants arerepresented by producers and crushers of oilseeds, traders, enterprises for deep processing of vegetable oils, investment companies, banks, legal, shipping, brokerage, insurance and surveyor companies.

In 2016 International Conference «Black Sea Oil Trade» attracted over 250 delegates from 24 countries and 150 companies. You may find the list of last year attending companies  here (http://www.ukragroconsult.com/bso/2016/en/conference).

Follow the updates on the Agenda and Speakers at the conference website (http://www.ukragroconsult.com/bso/2017/en/conference).

REGISTRATION

For participation issues, advertising and sponsorship options please contact:

Organizer – Consulting agency UkrAgroConsult:

UkrAgroConsult
***@ukragroconsult.com
Email:***@ukragroconsult.com Email Verified
