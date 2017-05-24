News By Tag
Mako Africa: Offering Modular Solutions to Customers
· New Boats
Mako Africa's products are built using the best available materials. All of their materials are strong, wear resistant, waterproof and completely immune to external factors like sunlight, ozone fuel, oil, acids and contaminants. They consult with their clients during the process of manufacturing boats to determine their specific requirements. Their tailored approach enables you to buy boats that promise maximum performance. They concentrate on the design, innovation and provide modular solutions to their clients' demands. The boats are manufactured by specialists, and supervised by naval architects and marine engineers to make sure your boat achieves highest level of perfection.
· Repairs
Mako Africa has a dedicated team of professionals who specialise in repairing boats. All brands of boats, fully inflatables or ribs, are repaired by them. They supply repair solutions to customers in Cape Town as well as abroad. Here is a list of their services:
Ø Replacing the material of the deck, and hull etc.
Ø Refurbishing of the deck (with various materials, depending on the requirement of the client).
Ø Fixing pontoons (various materials like hypalon, PVC or Polyurethane)
Ø Replacement of old pontoons with new pontoons.
Ø Renovation of all upholstery
Ø Repairs to inboard & outboard motors
Ø Making repairs to S/S accessories & trailers
Ø Renovating steering systems
· Supply Chain
Mako Africa's supply chain is very reliable, offering high quality inflatable boats to customers.
During the manufacturing process of the boat, a weekly report is sent to the clients.
Development is supervised by experienced project managers who work along with their staff, ensuring that every inch of the craft is made according to correct specification.
Every new craft goes through rigorous testing to guarantee safe and durable products. Products are packaged and made ship-ready.
For more information regarding Mako Africa, visit their website: http://makoafrica.com/
About Mako Africa
Mako Africa is a renowned company in Cape Town that offers specialised inflatable boats. They manufacture a wide array of products, ranging from commercial ribs, specialised boats, military boats, to high speed rescue crafts. They provide modular solutions to their customers catering to their specific requirements.
+27218230177
mark@makoafrica.com
