Bershka launches its swimwear collection for Men and Women

-- Summer is getting closer and Bershka presents its swimwear collection for men and women in which style and trends are gorgeously represented by thebeachof the season.Bright, striking colors and daring necklines stand out making clear reference to the 90s.And of course, the summery tropical prints, metal effects and lace-up details also have a place in this season's collection.Following the style of the brand'sand, Bershka's swimwear can be matched with street clothes to create both day and night looks. As for the details, metaland the magnitude effect certainly catch the eye.The entire collection has been created with mixing & matching in mind. Tops and bottoms can be worn in different combinations of colors and styles. The most exciting news involves the use of, the recurring trend we have seen over the last few seasons that now embracesand is here to stay.Camouflage is the dominant motif for men's swimwear this season, together with tropical, floral and retro stripe patterns, which come in a variety of models.Comfort is a key feature among the items in the men's swimwear collection; versatile pieces that can be used to create street outfits in combination with allover print T-shirts and shirts.The basic items of the collection turn into fashion thanks to their new bright yellow, orange and electric blue colors.