Peggy Weekes to Participate in Toronto's Defeat Depression Walk/Run

Natural health expert and author Peggy Weekes is taking part in a series of positive events to both show solidarity with the causes they represent and to open up dialogue about her new book.

Nona Noble

Black Card Books Publishing

+1 646 583 0189

Nona Noble
Black Card Books Publishing
+1 646 583 0189

-- Few issues affect many individuals and their entire families in a dramatic way as depression. Natural health authority and popular author Peggy Weekes understands this well, recently announcing she will be showing solidarity with her local community and those facing challenges with mental health issues by joining in the "Move for Mental Health: Toronto Defeat Depression Dog Friendly Walk/Run" on June 10, 2017.commented Weekes about her participation in the Defeat Depression event. "I think it's great that the Defeat Depression event is a run/walk and people can bring their dogs – both exercise and spending time with an affectionate pet have been shown to be natural ways to help boost mood. I'll be participating in a series of events this year and this is one that I am most excited about."The Defeat Depression Run/Walk event is held annually by The Mood Disorders Society of Canada and serves to raise much-needed funds for mental health programs across the country, while also raising awareness of depression. The event is open to families and features live music, a BBQ and lots of fun and friendship.Move for Mental Health: Toronto Defeat Depression Dig Friendly Walk/RunDate: June 10, 2017Time: 9:30 AM (walkers/runners)10:00 AM (dog walkers)Location: Wilket Creek Park (1100 Leslie St, North York, ON)Sign Up: Toronto.defeatdepression.ca ( https://mdsc.akaraisin.com/ Common/Event/ Home.aspx?seid= 13... Weekes is the author of. In the eye-opening book, Weekes explores natural health alternatives from both Eastern and Western cultures with a focus on enhancing health, optimizing exercise and encouraging natural sleep. Many of the remedies are quick and easy to apply and can have a next to magical results.Peggy Weekes is happy to be available for interviews and expert guest appearances of all kinds. Media professionals are encouraged to reach out and are welcome to a complimentary copy of her new book.For more information, be sure to visit http://www.peggyweekes.com Peggy Weekes has always had a passion for writing, and has been doing so successfully in the corporate world for many years. She has finally taken the time to write about something she strongly believes in and is very passionate about. She is interested in helping others as well as herself on the journey of achieving optimum health through a variety of natural means.