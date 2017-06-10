News By Tag
Peggy Weekes to Participate in Toronto's Defeat Depression Walk/Run
Natural health expert and author Peggy Weekes is taking part in a series of positive events to both show solidarity with the causes they represent and to open up dialogue about her new book.
"In my work I give natural and healthy approaches to combat depression so I understand it's not something that should be left unaddressed,"
The Defeat Depression Run/Walk event is held annually by The Mood Disorders Society of Canada and serves to raise much-needed funds for mental health programs across the country, while also raising awareness of depression. The event is open to families and features live music, a BBQ and lots of fun and friendship.
Event Details
Move for Mental Health: Toronto Defeat Depression Dig Friendly Walk/Run
Date: June 10, 2017
Time: 9:30 AM (walkers/runners)
Location: Wilket Creek Park (1100 Leslie St, North York, ON)
Sign Up: Toronto.defeatdepression.ca (https://mdsc.akaraisin.com/
Weekes is the author of "A Mix of Two Worlds: Nature's Best from the East and the West for Optimum Health". In the eye-opening book, Weekes explores natural health alternatives from both Eastern and Western cultures with a focus on enhancing health, optimizing exercise and encouraging natural sleep. Many of the remedies are quick and easy to apply and can have a next to magical results.
Peggy Weekes is happy to be available for interviews and expert guest appearances of all kinds. Media professionals are encouraged to reach out and are welcome to a complimentary copy of her new book.
For more information, be sure to visit http://www.peggyweekes.com.
About Peggy Weekes
Peggy Weekes has always had a passion for writing, and has been doing so successfully in the corporate world for many years. She has finally taken the time to write about something she strongly believes in and is very passionate about. She is interested in helping others as well as herself on the journey of achieving optimum health through a variety of natural means.
Contact
Nona Noble
Black Card Books Publishing
+1 646 583 0189
***@blackcardbooks.com
End
