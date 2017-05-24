News By Tag
BMW reveals striking Concept 8 Series
BMW has revealed its stunning new 8 Series concept, ahead of its official debut at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este.
The sleek two-door concept provides a glimpse at what the production version of the forthcoming BMW 8 Series Coupe
The German manufacturer says that the 8 Series concept is "a luxurious sports car which embodies unadulterated dynamics and modern luxury".
BMW chairman Harald Krüger said: "The forthcoming BMW 8 Series Coupe will demonstrate that razor-sharp dynamics and modern luxury can go hand-in-hand. This will be the next model in the expansion of our luxury-car offering and will raise the benchmark for coupes in the segment. In the process, we will strengthen our claim to leadership in the luxury class."
As far as looks go, the 8 Series concept marks something of a departure from BMW's current range of models. The front of the car is dominated by a large version of the signature twin-kidney grille, while narrow laser headlights sweep back towards the front wheel arches – lending the concept an aggressive and dynamic appearance.
The massive wheel arches at either end of the BMW's sculpted sides are filled by 21-inch lightweight alloys, while trapezoidal dual exhausts flank a carbon diffuser at the rear of the car.
The public will be able to see the BMW 8 Series concept in the metal at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este, which runs from May 26-28 in Cemobbio, Italy.
