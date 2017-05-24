 
News By Tag
* Used Cars
* Used Bmw Cars
* used BMW uk
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Place
* London City
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
30292827262524

BMW reveals striking Concept 8 Series

BMW has revealed its stunning new 8 Series concept, ahead of its official debut at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este.
 
 
Auto Volo BMW Concept 8 Series Car
Auto Volo BMW Concept 8 Series Car
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Used Cars
Used Bmw Cars
used BMW uk

Industry:
Automotive

Location:
London City - London, Greater - England

Subject:
Awards

LONDON - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- BMW (https://www.autovolo.co.uk/used-cars/bmw/) has revealed its stunning new 8 Series concept, ahead of its official debut at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este.

The sleek two-door concept provides a glimpse at what the production version of the forthcoming BMW 8 Series Coupe (https://www.autovolo.co.uk/used-cars/bmw/8-series/) will look like, and that car is set for a 2018 release.

Find the perfect car
Search over 350,000 vehicles
Search Now (https://www.autovolo.co.uk/)

The German manufacturer says that the 8 Series concept is "a luxurious sports car which embodies unadulterated dynamics and modern luxury".

BMW chairman Harald Krüger said: "The forthcoming BMW 8 Series Coupe will demonstrate that razor-sharp dynamics and modern luxury can go hand-in-hand. This will be the next model in the expansion of our luxury-car offering and will raise the benchmark for coupes in the segment. In the process, we will strengthen our claim to leadership in the luxury class."

As far as looks go, the 8 Series concept marks something of a departure from BMW's current range of models. The front of the car is dominated by a large version of the signature twin-kidney grille, while narrow laser headlights sweep back towards the front wheel arches – lending the concept an aggressive and dynamic appearance.

The massive wheel arches at either end of the BMW's sculpted sides are filled by 21-inch lightweight alloys, while trapezoidal dual exhausts flank a carbon diffuser at the rear of the car.

The public will be able to see the BMW 8 Series concept in the metal at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este, which runs from May 26-28 in Cemobbio, Italy.

Looking to Buy Used BMW Cars? Buy it now at Auto Volo (https://www.autovolo.co.uk/used-cars/bmw/)

Media Contact
Yaen Sofer
indoyo.com
03330040044
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
AutoVolo UK PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share