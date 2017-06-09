 
News By Tag
* Awards
* Business
* Chamber Of Commerce
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Central
  Singapore
  Singapore
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
30292827262524

Mrs Josephine Teo, Minister, Prime Minister's Office announced as Guest of Honour

Mrs Josephine Teo, Minister, Prime Minister's Office, & Second Minister for Manpower and Foreign Affairs announced as Guest of Honour for 2017 British Chamber of Commerce Singapore Annual Business Awards
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Awards
Business
Chamber Of Commerce

Industry:
Business

Location:
Central - Singapore - Singapore

Subject:
Events

CENTRAL, Singapore - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- The British Chamber of Commerce Singapore today unveiled Josephine Teo, Minister, Prime Minister's Office, & Second Minister for Manpower and Foreign Affairs, as the Guest of Honour and keynote speaker at its upcoming Annual Business Awards. Scheduled for September 28th and now in its 18th year, the Awards are the longest running of any of Singapore's international Chambers of Commerce and are designed to celebrate business excellence and further deepen ties between Singapore and UK businesses.

Dr Bicky Bhangu, President of the British Chamber of Commerce, Singapore said: "In our uncertain, complex and ambiguous world, predicting business cycles and outcomes are becoming increasingly challenging. The stabilising factor is strong, enduring partnerships; which is why I am honoured that Mrs Josephine Teo, Minister in the Prime Minister Office and Second Minister for Manpower and Foreign Affairs, has accepted our invitation to be the Guest of Honour at our Annual Business Awards."

"The Awards is a chance for us to celebrate the best of business in Singapore and the Minister's presence underscores the significance of the Singapore-UK trade relations at the very highest levels of government."

"The UK's Industrial Strategy and Singapore's Committee on the Future Economy have a common goal, which is to establish overseas partnerships and policies. This means a significant focus to deepen and strengthen the UK-Singapore partnership. It is our hope that the Awards will encourage and help this along."

The British Chamber of Commerce Annual Business Awards recognises the quality and achievements of businesses in Singapore. Recognised as a prestigious commendation by supporting partners including the Singapore Business Federation and Department for International Trade, previous winners of awards over the past 17 years include Dyson, DBS, Barclays, BP, City Developments Limited, Resorts World Sentosa and Comfort Delgro.

To be eligible for the awards, entrants must be applying either as a Singapore registered enterprise or the employee of such (for the Outstanding Young Professional category). Membership of the British Chamber of Commerce is not a pre-requisite. Entries close June 9, 2017.

- ENDS -

Notes to Editors

The British Chamber of Commerce, Singapore (BritCham) is one of the country's leading business forums, open to executives and businesses of all nationalities. The Chamber network is an engaged and dynamic business community of more than 3,000 executives representing almost 400 companies. We provide connections, insights and information for businesses, focusing on delivering quality support to our growing membership base through opportunities such as participation in business group committees, as well as staging over 80 events a year offering frequent and diverse opportunities for networking and exchange. For more information, please visit http://www.britcham.org.sg

There are nine categories open to businesses. Organisations can self-nominate for any category of the following by visiting http://www.britcham.org.sg/aba before June 9, 2017.

•Outstanding UK-Singapore Collaboration•Success in ASEAN•Excellence in Technology & Innovation•Start-up Excellence•Outstanding Young Professional•Investing in People•Embracing Diversity & Inclusion•Excellence in Sustainability•Customer Engagement

For further information, please contact: Lucy Haydon, British Chamber of Commerce, Singapore lucy@britcham.org.sg / Tel: +65 6718 0535

Contact
Lucy Haydon
***@britcham.org.sg
End
Source:British Chamber of Commerce Singapore
Email:***@britcham.org.sg Email Verified
Tags:Awards, Business, Chamber Of Commerce
Industry:Business
Location:Central - Singapore - Singapore
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
British Chamber of Commerce PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share