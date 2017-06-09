News By Tag
Mrs Josephine Teo, Minister, Prime Minister's Office announced as Guest of Honour
Mrs Josephine Teo, Minister, Prime Minister's Office, & Second Minister for Manpower and Foreign Affairs announced as Guest of Honour for 2017 British Chamber of Commerce Singapore Annual Business Awards
Dr Bicky Bhangu, President of the British Chamber of Commerce, Singapore said: "In our uncertain, complex and ambiguous world, predicting business cycles and outcomes are becoming increasingly challenging. The stabilising factor is strong, enduring partnerships;
"The Awards is a chance for us to celebrate the best of business in Singapore and the Minister's presence underscores the significance of the Singapore-UK trade relations at the very highest levels of government."
"The UK's Industrial Strategy and Singapore's Committee on the Future Economy have a common goal, which is to establish overseas partnerships and policies. This means a significant focus to deepen and strengthen the UK-Singapore partnership. It is our hope that the Awards will encourage and help this along."
The British Chamber of Commerce Annual Business Awards recognises the quality and achievements of businesses in Singapore. Recognised as a prestigious commendation by supporting partners including the Singapore Business Federation and Department for International Trade, previous winners of awards over the past 17 years include Dyson, DBS, Barclays, BP, City Developments Limited, Resorts World Sentosa and Comfort Delgro.
To be eligible for the awards, entrants must be applying either as a Singapore registered enterprise or the employee of such (for the Outstanding Young Professional category). Membership of the British Chamber of Commerce is not a pre-requisite. Entries close June 9, 2017.
Notes to Editors
The British Chamber of Commerce, Singapore (BritCham) is one of the country's leading business forums, open to executives and businesses of all nationalities. The Chamber network is an engaged and dynamic business community of more than 3,000 executives representing almost 400 companies. We provide connections, insights and information for businesses, focusing on delivering quality support to our growing membership base through opportunities such as participation in business group committees, as well as staging over 80 events a year offering frequent and diverse opportunities for networking and exchange. For more information, please visit http://www.britcham.org.sg
There are nine categories open to businesses. Organisations can self-nominate for any category of the following by visiting http://www.britcham.org.sg/
For further information, please contact: Lucy Haydon, British Chamber of Commerce, Singapore lucy@britcham.org.sg / Tel: +65 6718 0535
Contact
Lucy Haydon
***@britcham.org.sg
