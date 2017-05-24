News By Tag
Fortis Green: The Art of the Sock
An evolution in style, Fortis Green has honed every aspect of their design and technical process to improve on already indomitable specifications. The full Fortis Green sock collection is knitted and hand finished in Portugal from mercerized Egyptian cotton. The result is outstanding colour vibrancy and the elimination of shrinking and pilling. A single ribbed cuff eradicates the discomfort of tight elastication on the leg, while the manually 'hand linked' toe provides a seamless finish. Reinforcement at the heel and toe eradicates wear and tear.
Beyond the technical attributes that make Fortis Green the finest, most comfortable luxury dress socks on the market, an eye for design and colour is paramount.
A series of iconic Art Deco posters from the 1920s and 30s have served as the inspiration behind the Fortis Green aesthetic, with a focus on classic masculine colour combinations from an era remembered for uncompromising design. The strong coloursand clean geometry of Art Deco feel as contemporary today as they did almost a century ago.
High resolution images available via Dropbox:
For more information, including wholesale enquiries, please contact:
