Fortis Green: The Art of the Sock

 
 
Fortis Green Montage
Fortis Green Montage
MELBOURNE, Australia - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Adding a statement sock to your existing wardrobe is one of the most hassle free ways to lift your outfit game. It merely takes a little thought and a touch of confidence to take those first humble steps towards enviable style. Fortis Green is pleased to announce a collection of high-end signature men's fine knit and chunky boot style socks, designed in Australia and manufactured in Europe.

An evolution in style, Fortis Green has honed every aspect of their design and technical process to improve on already indomitable specifications. The full Fortis Green sock collection is knitted and hand finished in Portugal from mercerized Egyptian cotton. The result is outstanding colour vibrancy and the elimination of shrinking and pilling. A single ribbed cuff eradicates the discomfort of tight elastication on the leg, while the manually 'hand linked' toe provides a seamless finish. Reinforcement at the heel and toe eradicates wear and tear.

Beyond the technical attributes that make Fortis Green the finest, most comfortable luxury dress socks on the market, an eye for design and colour is paramount.

A series of iconic Art Deco posters from the 1920s and 30s have served as the inspiration behind the Fortis Green aesthetic, with a focus on classic masculine colour combinations from an era remembered for uncompromising design. The strong coloursand clean geometry of Art Deco feel as contemporary today as they did almost a century ago.

High resolution images available via Dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/6hykq2hdi38qgem/AAA3wIbt2P5020...

For more information, including wholesale enquiries, please contact: kirsty.umback@fortisgreen.com

Kirsty
***@fortisgreen.com
Email:***@fortisgreen.com
