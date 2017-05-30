Dabur International unveils new packaging for Vatika range of shampoos

New packing ensures customers can easily distinguish all the variants

-- May 30, 2017Dabur International, has introduced a new look for its popular Vatika range of shampoos. Now available in an attractive, sleek modern design, the shampoo range will effectively catch consumers' attention from the aisles of the supermarkets. In addition, the new packing ensures that customers can easily distinguish all the variants and get all the necessary information with ease.Vivek Dhir CMO, Dabur International, said: "We have re-introduced Vatika range of shampoos in a contemporary novel packaging with the aim to offer our consumers a new look and feel of their popular hair care brand. Even though the design of the bottle has been changed, the product and the formulation remains the same, enriched with time-tested natural ingredients. We are confident that our consumers will take a liking to the brand-new design of Vatika shampoo which is re-designed to catch their attention in a supermarket filled with numerous hair care products."The variants of Vatika range of Shampoos are Vatika Hair Fall Control; Vatika Nourish and Protect; Vatika Dandruff Guard; Vatika Moisture Treatment; Vatika Repair and Restore; and Vatika Volume and Thickness. The range has been specially formulated with carefully handpicked natural ingredients used for hair care in the Middle East to address common hair problems of women in the region.