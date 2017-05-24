News By Tag
CARRHURE filled the Water Sector Specialist position for The Green Climate Fund
Carrhure would like to congratulate Mr. Alastair Morrison as the newly appointed Water Sector Specialist
Last August 2016, Carrhure was retained by The Green Climate Fund as one of their partner for 2 years. The firm was retained to fill several Specialist positions and after a few weeks of search, Mr. Morrison was the chosen candidate.
Under the supervision of its Managing Director, Ms. Auree de Carbon, the team was able to champion all obstacles and fill the position with highly qualified and passionate candidates.
Alastair is an experienced water professional with over 25 years' global experience, from the private sector, international NGOs, the United Nations, Asian Development Bank and World Bank Group. In his most recent role as a Regional Head of the Water Resources Group within IFC, he supervised a team of 15 staff and consultants, helping national governments develop their water sector project portfolios. Alastair is familiar with the governance of international water projects, he has a track record of identifying, implementing and delivering successful projects across the water resources sector.
About Carrhure:
"In the Heart of Business, Business with a Heart"
Headquartered in Paris, France, CARRHURE specializes in identifying, gauging, and attracting leaders in the non-profit and non-government organizations (NGO) Our core sectors: Agriculture, Health, Climate Change. http://www.carrhure.com/
Contact
Aurée de Carbon
***@carrhure.com
