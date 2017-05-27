News By Tag
Watch out Superman, Marie Curie is the Newest Superhero Your Child Will Love
How a new illustrated book series is portraying historical figures in science and math to inspire a new generation of scientists
The first book, Marie Curie and the Power of Persistence, uses a novel storytelling approach to bring this historical figure to life for readers both young and old. Written and illustrated as a dynamic superhero story, this book introduces children to important scientists and their key accomplishments in a fun and engaging way.
Marie Curie and the Power of Persistence is unlike any other children's book about historical figures as it focuses not on the achievements of the two-time Nobel Laureate but instead on her personality traits that are inherent in all young children (and successful scientists!) — persistence.
In her life's story, her superhero power is a recurring theme, and she relies on her persistence during her ongoing battle with her arch nemesis, Mr. Opposition. Throughout her life, society and institutional limitations threatened to block her progress. Determined to become educated and successful, Marie Curie persisted.
Marie Curie represents a strong-willed role model for both girls and boys as the first person to ever win two Nobel Prizes. The story demystifies her complex discoveries using language that early readers can understand.
Children love epic adventures complete with heroes, villains, and incredible superpowers and this book delivers all of that with dynamic and infectious energy.
Matthew DiFranco, PhD, engineer, scientist, and father of two young daughters, is excited to share the gift of scientific discovery through this children's book. "I see in my two girls a natural, objective inquisitiveness and desire to understand their world. Marie Curie, a true hero of modern history, is a fitting role model and hero for young children, and especially girls, to help them look deep into nature."
Exposing children to broader topics than they may encounter in the school setting is so vital to creating our future's scientists. Nehama Lewis-Perski, PhD, lecturer in the Department of Communication at the University of Haifa, says, "Showing children that science is interesting, fun, and relevant to them can create a foundation of curiosity and motivation to learn."
By focusing on personality traits innate to us all (e.g., persistence, curiosity, creativity, etc.) and their role in the heroes' success, the Marie Curie Alumni Association shows that great scientific achievement is not limited to a select group of masterminds, but rather is within reach of anyone.
Keira Melican, PhD, Assistant Professor at the Swedish Medical Nanoscience Center and mother of two sons believes that "Superheroes are important role models for children and this book series will help introduce the younger generations to the achievements of great scientists such as Marie Curie. Unlike being bitten by a radioactive spider, scientific achievement is a realistic goal for many children and celebrating these real-life heroes will encourage kids to explore the possibilities STEM offers."
Today, Marie Curie's persistent spirit is taking over the world as parents, teachers, librarians, and science lovers discover this new perspective of a famous figure.
Marie Curie Alumni Association is dedicated to inspiring and empowering the next generation of scientific thinkers through the power of storytelling.
The Marie Curie Alumni Association strives to inspire and empower the next generation of great minds. Start today with the hardcover and ebook of Marie Curie and the Power of Persistence.
Marie Curie and the Power of Persistence is available to pre-order now through IndieGogo June 1-July 4 (33 days).
