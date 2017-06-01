News By Tag
Virginia Inventory Professional Achieves Certification
The National Inventory Certification Association congratulates member Mike Visgauss for achieving the designation of Certified Inventory Specialist.
To earn this certification, Visgauss passed specified courses developed by NICA, agreed to conduct business according to the asset industry Code of Ethics, and accumulated a required number of Continuing Education Units. He then passed the certification exam, which is the final step in achieving this designation.
There is an increasing awareness of the necessity and benefits of having a prepared photographic and written record of one's personal property. This knowledge and the ever-increasing busy lifestyles of homeowners and business owners alike create a growing demand for a professional inventory service provider.
Achieving certification is not required for the contents inventory professional. Choosing to invest in continuing education shows Mike's desire to learn the industry and let his clients know that he has gone the extra mile to ensure he provides quality inventory services. He states, "My 20 years as a Claim Superintendent for a major insurance company and over 16 years as a multi-line insurance agent provides a great foundation to begin my inventory business."
Visgauss specialized in Homeowners and Commercial Property Insurance. He holds a Consultants and Producers License in Virginia. Focusing on the contents inventory industry, he recently added his Certified Inventory Specialist (CIS) designation to his list of achievements. Mike previously earned a Master in Business Administration degree, the Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriter designation, and is a Certified Fraud Examiner.
Based in Alexandria, Visgauss Consulting offers residential and business asset inventory services to the geographic areas of Alexandria, Northern Virginia, Long Island, and New York City.. For more information about Visgauss Consulting, visit http://www.vcllc.us.
