First IL 6th Congressional District "Power of the People Town Hall Tour" this Tuesday
"Peter Roskam refuses to hold town hall meetings and face his constituents so I will" said Amanda Howland, Candidate for Congress (IL-06)
WHAT: IL 6th Congressional District "Power of the People Town Hall".
WHERE: Ela Area Public Library. 275 Mohawk Trail, Lake Zurich, IL.
WHEN: This Tuesday, May 30th, 2017. 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM.
This Tuesday, Amanda Howland will be hosting the "Power of the People Town Hall Tour." This is the first in a series of townhall meetings throughout Illinois' 6th District, to which all are invited and encouraged to attend.
"Peter Roskam refuses to stand in front of the people of our community and listen. I will and I am starting now," says Howland. "The foundation of good government is where elected officials listen, and then fight for the values of constituents. This is how I have always done it and wouldn't have it any other way."
The first in her series will be held on Tuesday, May 30th from 6:30 to 8:00pm at the Ela Area Public Library in Lake Zurich (This is not a Library-sponsored program).
Residents can register and view more information on the "Power of the People Town Hall Tour" at Amanda2018.com (http://www.amandahowlandforcongress.com/
