Vietnam: HortEx officially launched with first meeting in Ho Chi Minh City
Leading up to the first edition of the all-new horticulture exhibition HortEx Vietnam, show organizers Veas Co. Ltd. from Vietnam and Nova Exhibitions B.V. from The Netherlands are organizing a number of kick-off meetings in Vietnam this week.
Today, Monday May 29, the first kick off meeting took place in the Liberty Central Saigon Centre Hotel in Ho Chi Minh City. Various presentations were given including a presentation from VinaFruit, The Vietnam Fruit & Vegetable Association, about the market situation in Vietnam. As well as this Mr. Jan Hoogewoning was speaking about sustainable production in horticulture and floriculture. Dutchman Jan Hoogewoning represents a number of Dutch companies in Vietnam including Ridder – HortiMax, Luiten Greenhouses and Mardenkro.
Some 75 representatives from private companies, press and government were present at this first kick off meeting for HortEx Vietnam this week. This high turnout underlines the serious interest in this first international platform for Horticulture and Floriculture in Vietnam.
Other kick off meetings are planned for later this week and will take place on May 31 in Hanoi and on June 2 in Dalat.
HortEx Vietnam is the first dedicated exhibition for Horticulture and Floriculture in Vietnam and will place from 14-16 March 2018 in the Saigon Exhibition & Convention Center (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City.
Horticulture and Floriculture are one of the most promising sectors of the Vietnamese economy and HortEx Vietnam aims to serve all segments of this fast growing and promising industry with a targeted trade show.
More information can be found at www.hortex-vietnam.com
