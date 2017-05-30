News By Tag
Now Get Benefitted of Amazing Discount Deals at Myshopbazzar
One among prominent online shopping portals in India, Myshopbazzar has come up with amazing discount deals and great offers to attract more and more potential buyers towards the Portal.
These deals and offers are made combining different products such as Smart watches, speakers, Men's suit material, Pen Drive, multimedia phones, smartphones, watches, belts, shoes, wallet, sunglasses, Earphones, Powerbank, camping Lantern, leather jacket, loafers, casual shoes, women jeans, watches for women, saree, Salwar Kameez, car essentials & accessories, deodorants, women leggings, mobile phone chargers, basket balls, men's jeans, T-shirt, shirts, and bed sheets etc.
During a discussion with the portal's official representative, he said, " We have tailored these amazing discount offers and great deals that our esteemed users can take advantage of stock clearance. The unbelievable pricing of these offers makes them hot deals that everyone love to grab. Moreover, our registered users can also get additional 10% discount on any deal using coupon code MSB10.
While browsing the amazing deal category at Myshopbazzar, people will find mind-boggling deals such as 64 GB Pen Drive at Rs. 690, 2 Nokia Mobile phones at Rs. 1199, Branded shoes with a power bank at Rs. 1049, Leather Jacket at Rs. 699, Dhamaka Deal at Rs. 899 which includes a wallet, a watch, a pair of shoes, a belt and a sunglass. Moreover, here one can get premium cotton made bed sheet at only Rs. 200 and a pack of 4 polo T-shirt at Rs. 499.
Besides, the e-store also offers matchless assortments of fashion clothing for both men & women, trendy footwear, fashion accessory, home appliances, kitchenware, home accessories, watches, mobile phones, electronics, books, sports accessories, automobile accessories, gifts, chocolates, decorative items, wellness & grooming products, healthcare products, and more that too at competitive price points.
Website:- https://www.myshopbazzar.com/
Media Contact
Rohit
9999589207
***@myshopbazzar.com
