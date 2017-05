Ignite Selling Announces Appointment of Steve Stewart to its team of consultants

Ignite Selling expands its team of consultants with the appointment of Steve Stewart.

-- Ignite Selling the internationally renowned organization for innovative, customized Sales Training Solutions for Fortune 1000 companies, announced today that Steve Stewart, a former employee of Richardson and The Baron Group, will be appointed to its team of consultants effective as of June 1, 2017. The appointment will strengthen the size of Sales performance experts that constitute most of the organization."We are delighted to have Steve Stewart join our team," said Steve Gielda, CEO, Ignite Selling. "Steve is a fantastic and seasoned sales leader who has done extraordinary work with some of the biggest organizations in the world. Ignite Selling will benefit greatly from his experience across the sales and business development continuum.""Ignite Selling is known for their ability to consult on the most critical sales challenges with global teams and producing unique, qualitative learning for the world's best organizations,"said Steve Stewart. "I am very excited to be a part of the team and look forward to driving customer success with Ignite Selling's suite of solutions and specialized tools."Steve comes to Ignite Selling with 16 years of experience in the Performance Improvement, Sales Process, and Training space. During that time he has worked for some of the industries more notable providers. As a strategic and innovative business leader, Steve brings to Ignite his experience helping align organizations to achieve sales excellence, profitability, and unparalleled business outcomes. He has engaged with many Fortune 500 companies in the healthcare, financial/professional services, technology, CPG, manufacturing, energy and insurance verticals.Steve is a graduate of Miami University in Oxford, OH and currently resides in Grand Rapids, MI with his wife and three children. In his spare time, he enjoys coaching and watching his kids play sports, golfing and enjoying summer weekends at the lake with his family.For more info, visit www.igniteselling.com