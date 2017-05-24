News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Ignite Selling Announces Appointment of Steve Stewart to its team of consultants
Ignite Selling expands its team of consultants with the appointment of Steve Stewart.
"We are delighted to have Steve Stewart join our team," said Steve Gielda, CEO, Ignite Selling. "Steve is a fantastic and seasoned sales leader who has done extraordinary work with some of the biggest organizations in the world. Ignite Selling will benefit greatly from his experience across the sales and business development continuum.""Ignite Selling is known for their ability to consult on the most critical sales challenges with global teams and producing unique, qualitative learning for the world's best organizations,"
Steve comes to Ignite Selling with 16 years of experience in the Performance Improvement, Sales Process, and Training space. During that time he has worked for some of the industries more notable providers. As a strategic and innovative business leader, Steve brings to Ignite his experience helping align organizations to achieve sales excellence, profitability, and unparalleled business outcomes. He has engaged with many Fortune 500 companies in the healthcare, financial/professional services, technology, CPG, manufacturing, energy and insurance verticals.
Steve is a graduate of Miami University in Oxford, OH and currently resides in Grand Rapids, MI with his wife and three children. In his spare time, he enjoys coaching and watching his kids play sports, golfing and enjoying summer weekends at the lake with his family.
For more info, visit www.igniteselling.com.
Contact
Ignite Selling, Inc
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse