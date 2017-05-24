News By Tag
Angel Sessions' new album I'm Who I Am hits the top 100 charts on Amazon for 5 weeks
"I'm Who I Am" was released worldwide hitting the charts by storm reaching #5 since the pre-order. Angel Sessions continues her success with this remarkable album people around the world are talking about.
The big buzz is out and Angel's label is gearing up for their next single release entitled "I Got Eyes for You." The song has a catchy upbeat tempo that is sure to be another great success for Angel. Fans from around the world have shared their love for this album on social media and the talk continues. So far, the album has been placed on the 24Our Music Review site, The Urban Music Scene magazine, Artist Track, and more to come. The team of Atlas Elite Entertainment has continued to push the project and has done so, nonstop, since the day of its release. Here are a few quotes from the fans:
"I am amazed with the response this new album is receiving. It proves that fans are more than hungry for the R&B sound of the past. Angel did a brilliant job of recording these songs that has captured the old-school sound. Good music like this has a timeless message in each song that is always relevant to any generation that listens to it. It is no wonder why this album is doing well."
Demetrius Guidry
"We at Atlas Elite Entertainment are very honored and humble about the massive success of the new R&B "I'm Who I Am" project from "The First Lady Of AEE" Angel Sessions...The fans have made this all possible, our motto is "The company carry the name and the people carry the company"... Now we are about to hit them with another great hit single we know they will enjoy I Got Eyes for You which is yet another smooth sounding up-tempo track, like the first hit single "Not Today"...That's the beauty of this project, every track is a hit with a mix of great songwriting and production! "I'm Who I Am" is available on all online stores where music is sold." You can purchase each single separately or download the album of your choice."
Rodney Crews
"What a supremely beautiful experience listening to Angel Session's album. This phenomenal woman has a voice of an Angel along with the spirit & mindset of one as well. The tunes flow inside you straight to your heart and tickle your mind with clever sincere lyrics that stir your soul. The passion that she exudes and the honest sharing of herself and her art is a blessing and quite rare today. I feel inspired and value the musical art that I digested. It is unforgettable. Shardella is a gem and her vibe bumps with alacrity. There are other artists who are more celebrated, some with a range to the moon and back, but none who light up your soul inside with divine organic Earthy energy and human emotion like a super nova dashing through the sky, the way Angel does. Demetrius & Rodney's production & arrangements are incredibly fine & unreal. I feel blessed and value the years that I have known this remarkable person & artist. Somewhere up above people are smiling and cheering when they hear her voice and message that bounces through the dimensions of our souls & sparkle through the heavenly sunsets that trickle around us."
Loren Reed.
"Going out with "Forever Mine" by Angel Sessions. It is in the tradition of the quiet storm jams that begin hitting their stride around this time of night. Sessions' new release, I'm Who I Am offers tracks from every sub-genre of R&B -from the awesome title track to wonderful, love ballads like this one. Her vocals harness the nature of the romantic lyrics, expressing closeness and intimacy, and doing so in textbook fashion for this type of song. The lady can do it all, and certainly does so here.
S.D. Mack
To learn more about Angel Sessions, visit www.angelsessions.com If you would like to learn more about Atlas Elite Entertainment visit their website at www.atlaseliteentertainment.com
