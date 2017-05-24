 
Embrace the Festival season with the summery Denim collection by international design label, Kara

 
 
Kanchan Kulkarni, award-winning designer and owner
DUBAI, UAE - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Kanchan Kulkarni, designer and owner of the internationally famed fashion label, Kara, a high fashion prêt meets couture brand from Dubai beholding the multiethnic beauty of UAE as its muse, presents its casual and cool Denim collection ideal for the season of surfs, sun and sand. Creating a carefree 70's vibe on-trend with the Spring-Summer necessities of the season, Kara's Denim collection hosts a blast-from-the-past handmade patchwork designs over striking silhouettes and whimsical embroidery over denim for a chic and dynamic look.

Kanchan Kulkarni, Founder and Designer, Kara, said, "We wanted to go left of center with our latest collection for summer. The denim collection boasts patchwork embroidery that we are well known for over strong silhouettes. The comfort of denim is coupled with fun and flirty styles. We're especially looking forward to the response we will get on our 'Dreamer' jacket – I like to think of it as the leather jacket of Summer. Overall, this is a very different take from our usual silks and cottons, and I'm excited to see how it is received."

Dreamer Jacket

This beautiful bomber-style denim affair sports an embroidered heart-shaped dream-catcher complete with a hanging feather trail under the classic needlework used in its stoic name, 'Dreamer'. Both comfortable and stylish, the jacket goes perfectly over a summer dress for a day-time feel, a block-colored skirt for a dialed up version of a day-time look, or even a jumpsuit or romper for a night out with the girls.

Price: AED 775

Chantal Denim Dress

A cutesy, cold-shoulder design with a tulip skirt makes this denim dress flattering for almost every body type. Chantal is embellished in 70's inspired patchworks, from doves to hearts and little phrases on love and happiness.

Price: AED 950

Ramona Dress

At once cherubic and quite daring, Ramona hosts a full zipper detail down the front, with a large slit and pockets with a 'Keep Calm' patchwork on fitted strappy silhouette. Wear as a pinafore over a shirt or on its own for a less-is-more look.

Price: AED 695

Kendra Skirt

A pretty denim skirt with a flirty front slit and faux belt hoops in a lighter wash, this denim skirt makes a statement no matter where you wear it. Pair it with a crop top, an off-shoulder cotton top or a lace body suit for great impact.

Price: AED 610

Marielle Denim Dress

A short denim dress with zipper details down the front and side, the Marielle dress is adorned with white embroidery and demure sleeves to balance a risqué look.

Price: AED 695

Kara is a Dubai-based brand that draws inspiration from the stunning apparel of the modern Arabian woman, with silhouettes and cuts from the west instilled with a meticulous craftsmanship that gives the label its own unique flair. Kara is the hobbyhorse of Kanchan Kulkarni, a fashion designer, Icon, mother of two and philanthropist.

Kara offers a line of mainly classic, but sometimes quirky dresses, focusing on the use of luxurious materials sourced locally, to create elegant styles that timelessly capture the essence of the wearer. Kara offers consultancy services for bridal couture, party and formalwear, as well as a range of comfortably casual dresses ideal for the modern, elegant and strong woman.

Kanchan has been awarded the Society Icons award applauding her great innovations and contribution to the fashion world, as well as her personal achievements, including the Kara Foundation, a not-for-profit fund that uses Kanchan's own income to support health and education programs for underprivileged children the world over.

Find the collection online on www.lovefromkara.com, and avail a 20% discount on the collection until end of May on with the code DENIM20.
