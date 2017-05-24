News By Tag
Why Expatriates Buy International Private Medical Insurance (IPMI)
"There are many reasons why an expat might buy IPMI, but at its simplest level, IPMI ensures expats can access a global standard of medical care, regardless of which country they find themselves in. Expats tend to travel often, spending time not only in their country of residence, but also returning home to visit family and friends, or traveling further still for business or leisure. IPMI ensures they can access to healthcare in any of these scenarios.
An AXA IPMI policy typically provides more extensive coverage than local health insurance plans, as well as the security of evacuation or repatriation, should the need arise. In certain parts of Africa, for example, hospitals can be extremely far apart. If an expat needs to be relocated in order to receive medical attention that isn't available where they are, IPMI provides the assistance of specially trained teams that will transport the patient, across boarders if need be, to the best facility that offers the right medical care.
It's also important to remember the extra reassurance that speaking to someone in your own language can offer someone who is unwell and feeling vulnerable. Having an accident or becoming ill while overseas can be a daunting prospect and IPMI typically allows customers to speak to someone in their native language, day and night."
We carried out a large piece of research to find out which aspects of moving abroad expats struggle with, the results of which show that being away from their support network is one of the most challenging parts of relocating. Forty per cent of adults and 32 per cent of children, according to their parents, said that this was one of the most difficult aspects of making their transition to life abroad.
We also found that language was a difficult barrier to overcome, with parents struggling more than their children. Thirty per cent of adults found learning the local language difficult, as opposed to 25 per cent of children. Quite surprisingly, we also found that expats thought adapting to the new weather conditions was challenging. Twenty-six per cent of adults found it difficult to get used to the weather - though this figure rose for those relocating to the UK from overseas to 42 per cent.
What opportunities exist to overcome such challenges?
From my own experience, I would recommend that expats seek as many opportunities as possible to build a new support network, in order to make the transition to a new culture and way of living less challenging. Before arriving, do plenty of research into what opportunities there are in the local area to engage in social activities and meet people. Achieving this quickly will make it much easier to establish yourself, as friends will be able to help you acclimatise to the local culture and get to know the area. Using expat forums or social media can be a great way of finding advice on how to meet people.
How does AXA help manage the complex life of an expatriate (https://ipmimagazine.com/
Preparation is key to making a move successful. To help our customers, we provide information through our online hub on many aspects of the relocation process, such as adapting to new cultures, finding accommodation and making financial arrangements.
We also support our customers with general health concerns by offering them access to a 24/7 medical information helpline, through which they can speak to a nurse about health concerns that could range from vaccinations to children's health. Customers can call our contact centre at any time to make and discuss claims in a choice of languages, and if they need medical treatment, we can liaise with hospitals on their behalf to secure the necessary treatment and arrange payment of bills. We know that when you fall ill or have an accident in a foreign country, these small details can really make a difference.
