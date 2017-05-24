News By Tag
Levent Homes Launches new Arabic Website for Abelia Residence
Levent Homes the biggest builder in North Cyrus, just launched there new Arabic website for Abelia Residence.
The format of the website is simple but functional that explains all the benefits of investing in North Cyprus and why Abelia Residence is the best project in the Island.
Abelia has sold more than 45% in less than 6 months, it is an incredible project near Iskele and Famagusta only 100 meters from the crystal seas of the Mediterranean.
In other news Levent homes also will be launching Camellia Villas later in the month of June, plus the incredible 7 Wonders that is a secret project at this time but soon it would be revealed to the world.
Mr. Severini said he expects both these projects to sale out in less than 2 to 3 months as we already getting clients making a down payment without even seeing the project!
Expect another great year at Levent Homes! If you would like to check the Arabic site please see our site below.
Visit http://www.leventhomesarabic.com for details
