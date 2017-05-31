 
Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
31302928272625

ClonesCloud Introduces 'FundForIdea - A Fundraising Software' for Crowdfunding Business Requirement

RAJKOT, India - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- ClonesCloud is your one stop solution for Website Clone Scripts of diverse business fields and now the company has launched 'FundForIdea - A Fundraising Software'. While developing this software, we had taken care of all required features and exclusive layout and all these at cost effective price.

In this digital world, a strong online presence is very essential. This competition gave a hike to the website and mobile app development market and due to that popularity of clone has increased significantly.

Crowdfunding business has a solid achievement track-record over the worldwide market. FundForIdea - A Fundraising Software helps you to build your own Crowdfunding business with plenty of progressive features. This software helps you to build a platform similar to Kickstarter, so basically it's a clone of Kickstarter. This Kickstarter Clone Script is launched for those entrepreneurs who want to start fundraising business to boost various projects based on technology, educational, some innovative products, non-profit business and more.

Feature enriched Fundraising Software

FundForIdea is highly scaled crowdfunding script which comes with numerous handy features and these features refine fundraising process very smoothly. This ultimately helps both backers and fundraisers to use your fundraising platform hassle free. There are lots of features for admin allowing them to control the whole site very easily.

Working pattern of Kickstarter Clone

Working pattern of Kickstarter Clone Script is very simple. Those who need fund can make their profile and upload their project with every essential info like Project Motto, Images, Videos, its usefulness, etc. They can share their profile on social media platforms to get exposure.

Now, backers can easily view these profiles and if they find any of the project interesting then they can contribute to them using highly secured payment gateways. If backers want to know more about any project then they can also ask questions to project creators directly.

Admin of the site can easily control all profiles whether it is of project creator or backer with user management feature of the script. He/ she is able to approve or disapprove any project to upload on the site. Additionally, admin can manage all the categories and subcategories of the site.

Apart from these, there are many features of Crowdfunding Software you might want to know about. Check-out them at http://www.clonescloud.com/kickstarter-clone-script
Page Updated Last on: May 31, 2017
