Global Bakery Products Market Trends, Price, Share And Growth Rate From 2017 To 2022

Bakery Products are becoming an indispensable part of several formal and non-formal occasions which has provided strong impetus to the global bakery products market.

-- The latest report by IMARC Group titled, "Bakery Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2017-2022", gives an in-depth analysis of the global bakery products market. The market is witnessing a significant demand for these products due to various key factors. The increasing demand of bakery products for formal and informal occasions., increasing disposable income and innovation in recipes, shapes, tastes, sizes, flavours, etc. are all contributing to the rising popularity. Influenced by the health concerns, consumers are preferring products which are organic and free from additives, besides being mouth-relishing. As a result of this, the companies are innovating in the areas concerning the nutrition content in the bakery products.• Bread and biscuit are the most widely consumed bakery products.• Manufacturers are introducing new varieties of products to capture the emerging markets.• Asia-Pacific represents the largest market for bakery products.The report has bifurcated the market into two categories – bakery bread and bakery biscuits. Keeping in mind various consumer-driven demands, a whole new range of products are making their way into the market. Different varieties of bread such as whole-grain bread, bread rich in fibre content, brown- and white-bread, rye bread, etc. are widely available in the global market. Similarly, biscuits with different flavours like chocolate biscuits, cream-filled biscuits, wafer biscuits, butter-based cookies, and plain cookies are provided by the companies working in the industry to satiate the changing demands of the consumers. The report finds that the market for the bakery bread has recorded a CAGR of 1.4% during 2009-2016, reaching a volume of 136 Million Tons in 2016. On the other hand, the bakery biscuits industry, has grown at a rate of 2.9% during 2009-2016, reaching a volume of 12 Million Tons in 2016.The market for bakery products is segmented on a regional basis. Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America and Middle East & Africa are the major markets for bakery products. Amongst these, Asia-Pacific represents the largest market for bakery products. An analysis of the competitive landscape of the market along with details of the key players operative in the market is also provided. Some of the major players include Grupo Bimbo, Finsbury Food Group, Flower Foods, Hostess Brands, McKee Foods and Yamazaki Baking.• Bread• Biscuit• Asia-Pacific• Europe• North America• Middle East & Africa• Grupo Bimbo• Finsbury Food Group• Flower Foods• Hostess Brands• McKee Foods• Yamazaki Bakinghttp://www.imarcgroup.com/categories/food-beverages-market-reportsIMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.