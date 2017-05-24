News By Tag
Global Bakery Products Market Trends, Price, Share And Growth Rate From 2017 To 2022
Bakery Products are becoming an indispensable part of several formal and non-formal occasions which has provided strong impetus to the global bakery products market.
Highlights of global bakery products market:
• Bread and biscuit are the most widely consumed bakery products.
• Manufacturers are introducing new varieties of products to capture the emerging markets.
• Asia-Pacific represents the largest market for bakery products.
The report has bifurcated the market into two categories – bakery bread and bakery biscuits. Keeping in mind various consumer-driven demands, a whole new range of products are making their way into the market. Different varieties of bread such as whole-grain bread, bread rich in fibre content, brown- and white-bread, rye bread, etc. are widely available in the global market. Similarly, biscuits with different flavours like chocolate biscuits, cream-filled biscuits, wafer biscuits, butter-based cookies, and plain cookies are provided by the companies working in the industry to satiate the changing demands of the consumers. The report finds that the market for the bakery bread has recorded a CAGR of 1.4% during 2009-2016, reaching a volume of 136 Million Tons in 2016. On the other hand, the bakery biscuits industry, has grown at a rate of 2.9% during 2009-2016, reaching a volume of 12 Million Tons in 2016.
The market for bakery products is segmented on a regional basis. Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America and Middle East & Africa are the major markets for bakery products. Amongst these, Asia-Pacific represents the largest market for bakery products. An analysis of the competitive landscape of the market along with details of the key players operative in the market is also provided. Some of the major players include Grupo Bimbo, Finsbury Food Group, Flower Foods, Hostess Brands, McKee Foods and Yamazaki Baking.
The report by IMARC Group has examined the global bakery products market on the basis of:
Product Type:
• Bread
• Biscuit
Major Regions:
• Asia-Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• Middle East & Africa
Key Players:
• Grupo Bimbo
• Finsbury Food Group
• Flower Foods
• Hostess Brands
• McKee Foods
• Yamazaki Baking
