Vacances Announce Release For New EP 'The Wild'
Brooklyn indie/new wave group Vacances set a June 30 release date for their highly anticipated new EP 'The Wild'. The EP will be paired with premieres for new singles and a music video for "Cool".
The synth fueled, infectious tracks on 'The Wild" showcase multi-talented songwriter and vocalist Danny Lannon's ability to craft nostalgic, new wave injected tracks paired with his distinct sound he has become notable for. Lannon is formerly of the successful San Francisco group The Frail, and after the formation of Vacances relocated to Brooklyn to develop new music and collaborate with producer Alex Fitts (The Kickdrums, MGK, 50 Cent) on 'The Wild'. Their latest single "Cool" comes off the heels of their buzzed track "Human", which paid tribute to a friend lost in the devastating Oakland Ghost Ship fire.
The upbeat, feel good music of Vacances is made to get listeners dancing, and lyrically is always written with emotion and purpose. 'The Wild' will be available for pre-order on June 13 via Apple Music.
"Cool" and "Damage" are available now via online retailers like Spotify, Amazon and Apple Music. Listen to "Damage" via website here
"80's new wave retro hits its zenith…." – AV Club
" you're left wishing you had been on The Cure's Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me tour" - Earmilk
For more information please email:
Bob Bradley
Publicist
714.321.1471
Bob@BobBradley.info
About Vacances:
Vacances, was forged by singer Danny Lannon in 2015 out of the ashes of estatblished electro pop act The Frail. With the production help of Alex Fitts (The Kickdrums) on new material. Lannon decided to leave San Francisco for New York in order to pursue Vacances. Lannon released his first single "Rnaway" with stellar reviews from Ear Milk, Examiner, and AV Club respectively. Launching off a solid start, Lannon will be releasing a string of singles and an EP in Spring and Summer of 2017, followed by regional tours in the US. Lannon has shared the stage with notable groups such as Phantogram, Shiny Toy Guns, Goldfrapp, Hunter Valentine and many others.
