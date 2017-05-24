Vacances Announce Release For New EP 'The Wild'

Brooklyn indie/new wave group Vacances set a June 30 release date for their highly anticipated new EP 'The Wild'. The EP will be paired with premieres for new singles and a music video for "Cool".

Danny Lannon of Vacances

Brooklyn indie/new wave outfit Vacances has announced the upcoming release of their new EP 'The Wild', which is set to drop on June 30. Their recently released single "Cool" is the first of two additional focus tracks planned from the effort. In addition to the EP release, Vacances will be releasing a new music video for "Cool" in late June.The synth fueled, infectious tracks on 'The Wild" showcase multi-talented songwriter and vocalist Danny Lannon's ability to craft nostalgic, new wave injected tracks paired with his distinct sound he has become notable for. Lannon is formerly of the successful San Francisco group, and after the formation of Vacances relocated toto develop new music and collaborate with producer(The Kickdrums, MGK, 50 Cent) on 'The Wild'. Their latest single "Cool" comes off the heels of their buzzed track "Human", which paid tribute to a friend lost in the devastating Oakland Ghost Ship fire.The upbeat, feel good music of Vacances is made to get listeners dancing, and lyrically is always written with emotion and purpose. 'The Wild' will be available for pre-order on June 13 via Apple Music."80's new wave retro hits its zenith…." –" you're left wishing you had been on The Cure's Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me tour"Vacances, was forged by singer Danny Lannon in 2015 out of the ashes of estatblished electro pop act The Frail. With the production help of Alex Fitts (The Kickdrums) on new material. Lannon decided to leave San Francisco for New York in order to pursue Vacances. Lannon released his first single "Rnaway" with stellar reviews from Ear Milk, Examiner, and AV Club respectively. Launching off a solid start, Lannon will be releasing a string of singles and an EP in Spring and Summer of 2017, followed by regional tours in the US. Lannon has shared the stage with notable groups such as Phantogram, Shiny Toy Guns, Goldfrapp, Hunter Valentine and many others.