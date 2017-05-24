News By Tag
SBS Consulting Offers Low-priced Company Incorporation Singapore Packages to Help New Entrepreneurs
"Singapore is often viewed as a perfect launching pad for new business ventures. As a result, more and more budding entrepreneurs are coming forward to take the plunge into company incorporation Singapore" says Ms. Meena, SBS Consulting Pte Ltd.
The Republic has a vibrant startup ecosystem that has been continuously evolving, as more and more new entrepreneurs are showing interest in incorporating a company in Singapore. The key driving forces behind this move are the strategic position, forward-looking policies, attractive tax regime, talented workforce, state-of-the-
"It has been noticed on many occasions that new entrants often grapple with the headwind like tight budget and they hardly could afford to hire professional service to make their company incorporation journey seamless. We at SBS Consulting are committed to providing succor to the new and budding entrepreneurs to fulfill their dream venture," says Ms. Meena.
She further added, "As a part of the initiative, we have come up with a company incorporation package that is reasonably priced and come along with freebies. It costs just S$699 (including of government fee) with free corporate secretarial service and registered address for first one year."
SBS Consulting has already achieved a good reputation in the industry for its quality services and competitive fees. Every year, the firm assists a massive number of clients from across the world with its exclusive company incorporation packages. Many entrepreneurs have already leveraged the unmatched services of SBS Consulting. Thereby, Ms. Meena also speaks on how their incorporation service is distinct from their competitors.
Singapore's prominent startup ecosystem attracts the business enthusiasts to fulfill their dream of entrepreneurship by facilitating a highly conducive business environment. The attributes such as the implementation of tax exemption scheme for startups, availability of funding assistance of government, strong IP protection law make the journey of company incorporation Singapore incredible for new and budding entrepreneurs.
The entire team of SBS Consulting actively involves in guiding and assisting the clients with many valuable inputs. The professionals of the firm leave no stone unturned to provide end-to-end assistance to the clients in the course of Singapore company registration. Needless to say, the cost-effective package is like icing on the cake.
"We are committed to offering best incorporation services to the new entrants. Our cost-effective package persuades them to avail professional assistance instead of opting for DIY (Doing-It-Yourself)
As you know, to survive in a competitive market like Singapore, you must have a strong foundation, and it can only be achieved with the help of a professional. We encourage business aspirants to avail the assistance of incorporation specialist so as to remain compliant with the law," she concluded the discussion.
About Us:
SBS Consulting Pte Ltd is an active player in the field of business services such as company incorporation, accounting, bookkeeping, payroll, XBRL filing, corporate secretarial, GST, corporate taxation, Director's Report, etc. The firm houses a team of dedicated and dynamic professionals who have sound knowledge in their respective areas of interest. The incorporation specialists are adept in Companies Act and can offer high-end services to their clients.
Contact Info:
https://www.sbsgroup.com.sg/
High Street Centre,
#17-02, 1 North Bridge Road,
Singapore – 179094
Phone: +65-6536 0036
Email: info@sbsgroup.com.sg
Vishal Ojha
+65-6536 0036
+6565360036
***@sbsgroup.com.sg
