Urologist. Interviews With Professionals

The organs, tubes, muscles, and nerves that work together to create, store, and carry urine make up the urinary system. Urologists are surgeons that focus on diseases of this system--which includes the kidneys, ureters, bladder, supporting muscles and ligaments, urethra, and the male reproductive organs. From minimally invasive procedures that remove kidney stones to major surgeries that remove cancer, urologist Chad DeRosa uses a range of treatments to help his patients lead happier and healthier lives.
Job overview.
Because of the wide variety of clinical problems encountered in the urinary and male-reproductive systems, urologists not only require many years of training in our specialty, but also a knowledge of internal medicine, pediatrics, gynecology, and other medical specialties. We treat a wide range of issues, including kidney stones, birth defects, cancer, urinary tract infections, kidney insufficiency and disease, female urinary incontinence, and male sexual dysfunction and infertility.
A typical day.
As a urologist in the U.S. Army, I attend to the urologic needs of the nation's active duty army soldiers, their families, and retired soldiers. My work is divided between clinic hours, office-based procedures, and surgeries. Problems I see in the clinic run the full gamut of urologic issues. In the Southwest, where I work, kidney stones are a common complaint. We also do a lot of prostate cancer screenings and kidney and bladder cancer evaluations in the clinic. Office-based procedures include cystoscopies (using small instruments with cameras attached to examine the inside of the bladder and urethra), vasectomies, prostate biopsies (to check for cancer), and circumcisions. On surgery days, we handle more complex cases that require anesthesia support, such as removing someone's bladder and reconstructing a new one out of bowel tissue, or removing a kidney due to cancer.
Career path.
My father is a physician and my mother is a nurse, so I was always exposed to and interested in the medical field. During my freshman year of college, I began to seriously consider a career as a doctor. Soon thereafter, I joined the Reserve Officers' Training Corps to help with the cost of college and medical school. As I looked into medical specialties, I found urology to be all the things I was looking for in a career.
Urology provides the opportunity to take care of patients' problems and see results immediately. When we see a stone in the way, we remove it. When cancer is found, we treat it. Where there is pain, we can provide relief. In short, we help people lead happier lives by taking care of the urogenital problems that plague them. We see patients for follow-ups, and often for the long-term, and are therefore able to develop a strong patient-doctor relationship. Also, because there are few emergencies within the field, we spend more time with our families and loved ones.
