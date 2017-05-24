 
News By Tag
* Head Lice
* Non-toxic
* Lice Treatment
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Havertown
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
30292827262524


The Center for Lice Control opening treatment salon in Delaware County, PA

The only at-home, in-school and DIY non-toxic treatment provider now opening center in Havertown
 
 
CLC approved stamp
CLC approved stamp
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Head Lice
* Non-toxic
* Lice Treatment

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* Havertown - Pennsylvania - US

HAVERTOWN, Pa. - May 29, 2017 - PRLog -- A new lice treatment salon is opening June 1 in Havertown PA. For over 10 years, the Center for Lice Control has come to your home and school, and you've been able to purchase their KaPOW! products to do-it-yourself.  Now you can also visit their new salon in Havertown.  The salon will also serve as a retail location for KaPOW! products as well as hair brushes and accessories. Throughout the whole summer of 2017, theywill be offering free combing head checks to first-time customers, available at the salon by appointment only.

Health experts estimate that 6 to 12 million U.S. children get head lice each year. The problem is getting worse as lice have developed a resistance to the most commonly used over the counter treatments.

Any child with any length hair can get head lice.  Families need to know that there is no association between head lice infestations and poor hygiene or socioeconomic status.  Head lice spread through hair-to-hair contact, and cannot jump or fly so they crawl between touching heads. They can also be spread through the sharing of combs, brushes, hats, etc.

"We are thrilled to be opening our first treatment salon," says founder, Ilene 'The Lice Queen' Steinberg. "We look forward to involvement in our vibrant business community and providing peace-of-mind to families in the area."  Ilene is one of the foremost lice control experts in the country. She started the Center for Lice Control (CLC) with education in mind and created the KaPOW! line of products out of frustration with a particularly treatment-resistant Super Lice outbreak.

The new treatment center is located at 68 W. Eagle Rd in Havertown PA. By appointment only at 610.324.5661

ABOUT THE CENTER FOR LICE CONTROL

The Center for Lice Control has been working for over eleven years to help families deal with head lice.  Center For Lice Control™ founder Ilene Steinberg and KaPOW! products have successfully treated over 30,000 head lice cases.  100% safe, 100% effective - Guaranteed!  Visit www.CenterforLiceControl.com to learn more.

Contact
Ed Steinberg
eds@centerforlicecontrol.com
End
Source:Center for Lice Control
Email:***@centerforlicecontrol.com
Tags:Head Lice, Non-toxic, Lice Treatment
Industry:Health
Location:Havertown - Pennsylvania - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Marketing Solutions & Business Development News
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share