The Center for Lice Control opening treatment salon in Delaware County, PA
The only at-home, in-school and DIY non-toxic treatment provider now opening center in Havertown
Health experts estimate that 6 to 12 million U.S. children get head lice each year. The problem is getting worse as lice have developed a resistance to the most commonly used over the counter treatments.
Any child with any length hair can get head lice. Families need to know that there is no association between head lice infestations and poor hygiene or socioeconomic status. Head lice spread through hair-to-hair contact, and cannot jump or fly so they crawl between touching heads. They can also be spread through the sharing of combs, brushes, hats, etc.
"We are thrilled to be opening our first treatment salon," says founder, Ilene 'The Lice Queen' Steinberg. "We look forward to involvement in our vibrant business community and providing peace-of-mind to families in the area." Ilene is one of the foremost lice control experts in the country. She started the Center for Lice Control (CLC) with education in mind and created the KaPOW! line of products out of frustration with a particularly treatment-resistant Super Lice outbreak.
The new treatment center is located at 68 W. Eagle Rd in Havertown PA. By appointment only at 610.324.5661
ABOUT THE CENTER FOR LICE CONTROL
The Center for Lice Control has been working for over eleven years to help families deal with head lice. Center For Lice Control™ founder Ilene Steinberg and KaPOW! products have successfully treated over 30,000 head lice cases. 100% safe, 100% effective - Guaranteed! Visit www.CenterforLiceControl.com to learn more.
Ed Steinberg
eds@centerforlicecontrol.com
